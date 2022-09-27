Read full article on original website
US home prices fall for the first time in a decade
Average home prices have declined in the US for the first time in a decade, according to new data.A benchmark dataset comparing home prices in the 20 largest cities fell by .44 per cent in July, the first drop in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index since March 2012.It’s a signal to some observers that the pandemic-era home buying spree may be coming to an end, as the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.“The cooling has come hard and fast,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint, told TIME.According to the latest data from the housing index, released this...
