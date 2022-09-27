Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Football: Gainesville rolls over Lanier, 42-14
SUGAR HILL, Ga. — It was all about the second half for No. 3 Gainesville. Big Red outscored Lanier 28-7 en route to a 42-14 drubbing of the Longhorns (2-4, 1-1) on Friday at Lanier Community Stadium. Gainesville (6-0, 2-0) is off to its best start since 2009 and...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow
JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
accesswdun.com
Football: Lumpkin County drops first game of season at Wesleyan
NORCROSS, Ga. — Lumpkin County's unbeaten start came to an end Thursday night as they turned the ball over four times in a 28-14 loss to Wesleyan. The Indians (5-1, 1-1 7-3A) struggled to get anything going offensively while seeing the defense have a couple of lapses allowing Wesleyan to jump out quickly.
accesswdun.com
Softball: Branch moves into 2nd in 8-5A with win over Jefferson
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Flowery Branch moved into second place in Region 8-5A with a solid 5-0 win over Jefferson on the road on Thursday. It was the third straight region win and fourth straight win overall for the Lady Falcons (15-9, 9-4 Region 8-5A). The loss dropped Jefferson (14-10, 6-7 Region 8-5A) two games back of fourth place with five region games left in the season.
accesswdun.com
Football: Wolves open 8-7A with win over defending state champs
BUFORD, Ga. — Despite the dominating start to their first season in Class 7A, Buford’s real test began Friday night against defending state champion Collins Hill. The No. 1-ranked Wolves passed, making it look easier than the 23-3 win appeared at Tom Riden Stadium in both teams’ Region 8-7A opener.
accesswdun.com
Football: Big 2nd half sends Jackson Co. past Hab Central in 8-6A
HOSCHTON, Ga. — Jackson County scored 24 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 38-13 win over Habersham Central in a crucial Region 8-6A game for both teams Thursday night at Panther Stadium. It was the second straight win for the Panthers (3-4, 2-1 Region...
accesswdun.com
Football: Dawson County's defense shines in 31-0 win over White County
CLEVELAND, Ga. — Dawson County's defense shut down White County from the opening drive en route to a 31-0 win at Warrior Stadium on Thursday. The Tigers (4-2, 2-0 Region 7-3A) held White County (2-3, 0-1 Region 7-3A) to 88 yards of offense. Dawson County's Christian Webb set the...
accesswdun.com
Ivy Lea Hooper Robinson
Iva Lea Hooper Robinson, age 83, of Cornelia, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Mrs. Robinson was born on January 17, 1939 in the Batesville Community of Clarkesville, Georgia to the late Daniel and Hazel Wood Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Johnita Lynn Robinson; granddaughter, Carlye Lynn Elrod; brothers, Lamar Hooper, J.D. Hooper, Gerald Hooper; and an infant brother, Don Odell Hooper.
accesswdun.com
Marjorie R. Power
Marjorie R. Power, 93 of Gainesville died Saturday October 1, 2022, at her residence. Services to be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge...
accesswdun.com
Football: Big plays, defense lead Rabun County past Fellowship Christian
ROSWELL, Ga. — Rabun County did what it does best against Fellowship Christian on Thursday. The Wildcats used a pair of long touchdown passes and then watched the defense hold off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Paladins in a tough 21-16 victory at home. The Class A...
accesswdun.com
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win
MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
accesswdun.com
Football: LCA routs Notre Dame on the road
DULUTH — Lanier Christian continued its offensive barrage on Thursday, routing Notre Dame Academy 58-0 on the road. Freshman quarterback CJ Britt was passed for 229 yards and 4 TDs while sophomore Zeke Clanton ran for 164 yards and 2 scores. The Lightning (5-1) jumped out to a quick...
accesswdun.com
Gemelda Cantrell
Gemelda Cantrell was born October 21, 1958, in Gainesville, Ga to her loving parents James R. and Joanne Cantrell. Gemelda attended East Hall High School where she graduated with. class of 1976. After graduating high school Gemelda enlisted into the United States Army where she served her country for 3...
accesswdun.com
Georgia Skin Center joins Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology
Georgia Skin Center is excited to announce they are joining Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology. The Gainesville-based Georgia Skin Center, led by Misty Caudell, MD, FAAD, FAACS will continue practice at Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology’s Gainesville location. After years serving her patients’ skincare needs, Dr. Caudell,...
accesswdun.com
Jennie Lee Swain Hardman
Ms. Jennie Lee Swain Hardman, age 84 of Commerce, GA entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 30, 1938 in Madison County, GA, Ms. Hardman was the daughter of the late Everett John Swain and Bessie Irene Williams Swain. She was the widow of James Hardman whom she worked as a crop duster with for many years, and was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis Swain, Ralph Swain, Johnny Swain; and sister, Ruby Standridge.
accesswdun.com
Hall County native Anna Hester named new Vision 2030 executive director
On Oct. 3, Hall County native Anna Hester will begin her new role as executive director of Vision 2030. Hester had been working for the chamber for the past year in a project manager role for economic development before taking up her new role. “I actually had the opportunity to...
accesswdun.com
Rita Raiford Redd
Rita Raiford Redd died peacefully in her home on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family and her loving caregivers, Stacey Orta and Nedra McColskey. Rita’s life was full. She met and married her beloved husband, Ellis, in 1954. Together, they reared two children, Greg Redd (Mitzi) and Karen Redd Marlowe (Andy), who each brought them three grandchildren, Cody Redd, Kyle Redd, and Lucas Redd (Morgan), and Dustin Marlowe(Amber), Brooklyne Marlowe Makaya (T.C.), and Andrew Marlowe (Victoria). Rita had 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She lived to see her children follow her and Ellis into the restaurant business. She was proud of them.
accesswdun.com
One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire
One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
accesswdun.com
Hall County School Board votes to install school bus washing bay
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to construct a bus washing bay for use by county school bus drivers. In Monday evening’s regular meeting session the board voted to allocate $230,000 to install bus cleaning equipment in a standing wash bay at the bus depot at 2915 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville. Previously, bus drivers were required to wash their own buses as needed, which could take up to an hour and a half. The new bus wash system will do the job in one minute.
accesswdun.com
Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
