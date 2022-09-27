Rita Raiford Redd died peacefully in her home on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family and her loving caregivers, Stacey Orta and Nedra McColskey. Rita’s life was full. She met and married her beloved husband, Ellis, in 1954. Together, they reared two children, Greg Redd (Mitzi) and Karen Redd Marlowe (Andy), who each brought them three grandchildren, Cody Redd, Kyle Redd, and Lucas Redd (Morgan), and Dustin Marlowe(Amber), Brooklyne Marlowe Makaya (T.C.), and Andrew Marlowe (Victoria). Rita had 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. She lived to see her children follow her and Ellis into the restaurant business. She was proud of them.

