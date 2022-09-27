Read full article on original website
ONE-Dyas Going Ahead With $500MM North Sea Gas Field Development
ONE-Dyas has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. ONE-Dyas, together with partners EBN and Hansa Hydrocarbons, has made a final investment decision for the development of the N05-A gas field in the North Sea. The decision involves an investment...
Vaalco Completes One More Etame Field Well
Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well in the Etame field offshore Gabon. Oil and gas company Vaalco Energy has completed the drilling of the North Tchibala 2H-ST well from the Southeast Etame North Tchibala platform in the Etame field off Gabon. Vaalco said that...
Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed
Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm listed in London. — Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm and one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London. Capricorn said...
U.S. Sets Solar Capacity Record Growth In Past Quarter
The U.S. recorded 10 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity contracts in Q2, up 201 percent from Q1, according to Wood Mackenzie Boosted by recent legislation, the U.S. recorded 10 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity contracts in Q2, up 201 percent from Q1 for the largest quarter-over-quarter growth on record according to an analysis from Wood Mackenzie.
Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price will be $88.74 per barrel at the end of the year. That was the average response executives from 159 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2022 as part of the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $122 per barrel.
Oil Prices Find Some Support
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on the latest oil and gas price moves, Hurricane Ian, a fire at the BP/Cenovus Toledo refinery and more. Read on for more detail.
Wood Scores $350MM Production Support Deal From BP
BP has awarded a multi-region engineering services contract to Wood for the support of efficient and safe energy production. Oil and gas major BP has awarded a multi-region engineering services contract to Wood for the support of efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications, and enhancements.
Oil Rallies Amid Dwindling Stockpiles and Growing Energy Conflict
Oil jumped the most since July as an escalating energy conflict with Russia and declining US inventories raised the prospect of supplies tightening in the near term. West Texas Intermediate settled above $82 a barrel after rising 4.7%, the most in a single day since mid-July. US crude stockpiles fell last week for the first time in a month as some regional fuel stockpiles declined precariously. The European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Russia while three ruptured pipelines in the Baltic Sea are widely suspected to be the result of sabotage. A weaker US dollar also bolstered Wednesday’s rally.
Oil Down on Falling Equities and Slowdown Fears
Oil fell with sinking equities following fresh signals of economic tightening ahead, offsetting the bite of any potential OPEC+ supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate edged lower to settle near $81 a barrel after floundering in a $3 range on Thursday. Crude was pressured by stock market fluctuations after equities plunged at the open as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on future rate hikes.
Saudi Oil Driller IPO Covered Within Hours
Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi Arabian oilfield-services company partly owned by Schlumberger NV, took only hours to garner enough investor orders to fully cover an initial public offering that could raise as much as 2.67 billion riyals ($710 million). Books are covered across the price range, according to a message...
Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
On September 27, several leaks were found in the Nord Steam 1 and 2 (NS1 and NS2) pipelines in Danish and Swedish territory, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “The leaks were described as very large, and the operator Nord...
OPEC+ Discusses Cutting Oil Output
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet to decide November output levels on Oct. 5. — OPEC+ has begun discussions about cutting oil output when it meets next week, as a fragile global economy continues to pressure crude prices. The size of the potential supply...
12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) revealed Tuesday that it has activated its hurricane response team and that it is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf of Mexico as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to Hurricane Ian. Based on data from offshore operator...
Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.
Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
Gas prices appear like a leaf in the wind, with little indication on how far they will be carried and in what direction. That’s what Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday, adding that current energy crisis forces intensified this week with gas market concerns centering around the news of subsea damage that has caused leaks on both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.
Norway Heightens Emergency Preparedness on NCS
'There has been close contact between the Norwegian Government, the police, the Norwegian Armed Forces and the operators on the Norwegian Continental Shelf'. — The Norwegian Government has announced that it has decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
