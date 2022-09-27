ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 94

sharon
3d ago

And this is what your greedy city council has caused. Only the RICH will be able to live in Austin. Hope you dems are happy about turning this once beautiful friendly town into California.

Reply(16)
47
Lar W
2d ago

this really.got to me. crying at the thought of that poor man who killed himself because he was being displaced.. so incredibly sad for everyone involved.

Reply
17
Mark Carter
3d ago

We need to get the Texas Legislature to work on an option to BUY in all moblle home parks in 2023... Hopefully the legislature isn't in the BACK POCKETS OF THE DEVELOPERS ALREADY.

Reply(6)
14
Related
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’

A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hopkins
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Luxury Homes#Commercial Real Estate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Texans#The Texas Tribune#Guanajuato#Congress Mobile Home Park#St Edward S University
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy