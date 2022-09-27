Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
State receives $15 million grant from U.S Department of Education
The state of Missouri is awarded $15 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education. The grants are part of a $1 billion nationwide program to provide students with safe and supportive learning environments. The program allows states to fund activities that improve the physical and mental well-being of...
kjluradio.com
American Red Cross sending vechiles, volunteers from mid-Missouri to Florida
The American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying responders to Florida. Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, says more than 100 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been deployed. And two more teams from mid-Missouri will be leaving soon. Gordon says the organization is sending two emergency response vehicles, each manned by two volunteers, to Florida.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
kjluradio.com
Missouri House passes income tax cut bill, nixes plan to cut corporate taxes
The Missouri House sends the Governor a bill to cut individual income taxes. The bill passed the House by a 98-32 vote Thursday. It will cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95%, and future cuts tied to inflation could lower the rate to 4.5%. It also eliminates the bottom tax bracket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 team deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 is deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team arrived in Gainesville, Florida, Wednesday evening. The team will remain in Gainesville until their first mission assignment is received. The deployment is expected to last no longer than 10 days.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elderly Camden County woman with dementia missing
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman with dementia. Elaine Nelson was last seen Wednesday night around 5:30, driving away from her home in Roach. She’s driving a maroon, 2008 Ford Taurus X with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. The...
kjluradio.com
Bill to cut personal income taxes and phase out corporate income taxes clears House committee
The Missouri House Budget Committee passes a bill to cut individual income taxes and phase out corporate income taxes. The bill is similar to a Senate-approved measure that would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% and eliminate the bottom tax bracket. But Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked on a provision that would cut corporate income taxes from 4% to 2% over a series of years. It allows for continued, gradual cuts to the tax until it’s completely eliminated.
kjluradio.com
St. Charles man seriously injured in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured during a boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ward Twyford, 68, of St. Charles, was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge on Friday afternoon when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjluradio.com
Two women, seven-year-old boy, seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Laclede County
Two women and a seven-year-old boy from southwest Missouri are seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Laci Stonebraker, 25, of Verona, was driving on Pennington Drive north of Lebanon Thursday night when she failed to stop at a stop sign and ran off the side of the road. Her car then struck a fence and a tree before catching fire.
Comments / 0