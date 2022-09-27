Someone wake up Green Day, because September is about to end. So, what happened this month in crypto? And how do we look as we turn the page to October?. Nothing too major, but Bitcoin and Ethereum trended down over the month. Interestingly, Bitcoin drew down more than Ethereum, which is unusual compared to the pattern we have seen historically, where Ethereum is generally the more volatile of the two.

