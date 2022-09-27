Read full article on original website
Gate.io introduces no-fee structure for majority of trading pairs
Gate.io has introduced a no-fee structure on the majority of spot and contract trading pairs available to its users in an unprecedented move that other exchanges have yet to match, Coin Journal learned from a press release. With this, it has become the most affordable platform for crypto trading on...
Innovations Never Cease: Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit
It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
OAX price: Is this obscure cryptocurrency a good buy?
OAX price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. It has jumped by more than 1,530% from its lowest level in June, bringing its total market cap to more than $25 million. So, is OAX a good buy or sell?
Telco giant Deutsche Telekom launches Ethereum validator
Deutsche Telekom will run an Ethereum validator node via its subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions and has also partnered liquid staking pools provider StakeWise. German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom has announced support for the Ethereum network, revealing plans to run a validator node on the world’s largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.
HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls
HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
September roundup: Merge comes and goes, markets lag and macro does its thing
Someone wake up Green Day, because September is about to end. So, what happened this month in crypto? And how do we look as we turn the page to October?. Nothing too major, but Bitcoin and Ethereum trended down over the month. Interestingly, Bitcoin drew down more than Ethereum, which is unusual compared to the pattern we have seen historically, where Ethereum is generally the more volatile of the two.
Top privacy coins to watch in October as EU reports on digital Euro
Just a day before the end of September, the European Central Bank released a report on the progress of the EU’s move toward a digital Euro. Per the report, they are making progress towards a CBDC. Many other countries have made headlines throughout September over intentions to pivot towards digital fiat, an indicator that CBDCs will soon be a global phenomenon.
Binance gains regulatory approval for New Zealand branch
Binance New Zealand will offer customers access to spot trading, NFTs, staking, among other services. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has officially been granted regulatory approval to enter the New Zealand market, and allowed to launch its local branch Binance New Zealand, Changpeng Zhao, the crypto company’s founder and CEO announced on Friday.
Bitgert price prediction: Is BRISE a Viable Buy in October?
Bitgert price erased most of the gains it made in August in September. BRISE, the platform’s native token, slipped to a low of $0.00000046 in September, which was about 65% below the highest level in August. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitgert has a market cap of over $223 million. Why...
3 Cryptocurrencies with big news that could rally in October
Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish. For this...
Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?
Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
Theta upgrade adds support for wrapped THETA (wTHETA)
The Theta v3.4.0 upgrade completed successfully at block height 17285755. The software change enabled support for wrapped THETA (wTHETA) ahead of Theta Metachain mainnet launch in December. Theta, a blockchain-powered video streaming network, has successfully upgraded to v3.4.0, Theta Labs has announced. Theta v3.4.0 went live at block height 17285755...
Billionaire David Rubenstein says ‘crypto is not going away’
The Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein also believes Congress will not overregulate the crypto industry. David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of Carlyle, a global private equity firm, believes crypto is here to stay. Rubestein, who aired his views on the crypto sector in a recent interview with Bloomberg, however suggests key...
