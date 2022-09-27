Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
newstalk941.com
Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid
Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning
A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
WTVQ
70-year-old man dies in crash on East KY 80
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 70-year-old man died in a crash Monday evening on East KY 80. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on East KY 80 in Russell County around 5:19 p.m. A 27-year-old woman was traveling west on the road in...
Smith County woman arrested after shooting another woman during fight at home
A Smith County woman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after she reportedly shot another woman during a fight, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
wjle.com
Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns
Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
newstalk941.com
Sleep Apnea Less Known High-Risk Factor For Heart Attack
Thursday is World Heart Day, serving as a good reminder that most heart-related can be prevented. In a seminar on heart health, Cookeville Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Stacy Brewington said one high-risk factor for heart attacks is the treatable condition of sleep apnea. However, he said that the general population might be unaware of this fact.
