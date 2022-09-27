ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

MicroStrategy looks to hire a Bitcoin software engineer

MicroStrategy wants to hire a Bitcoin software engineer to build a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform on the Lightning Network. MicroStrategy, a top business intelligence firm that’s the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is looking to hire a software engineer to help build a Lightning Network-based enterprise platform. Bitcoin software...
coinjournal.net

XRP soars by 11% after Ripple score a huge win in its ongoing SEC case

XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap today after rallying by more than 10%. XRP, the native coin of the Ripple ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap on Friday. The rally comes after Ripple scored an important win in its ongoing case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
coinjournal.net

September roundup: Merge comes and goes, markets lag and macro does its thing

Someone wake up Green Day, because September is about to end. So, what happened this month in crypto? And how do we look as we turn the page to October?. Nothing too major, but Bitcoin and Ethereum trended down over the month. Interestingly, Bitcoin drew down more than Ethereum, which is unusual compared to the pattern we have seen historically, where Ethereum is generally the more volatile of the two.
#Space And Time#M12#Data Warehousing#Data Warehouse#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Framework Ventures#Proof Of Sql#Dapps
coinjournal.net

Gate.io introduces no-fee structure for majority of trading pairs

Gate.io has introduced a no-fee structure on the majority of spot and contract trading pairs available to its users in an unprecedented move that other exchanges have yet to match, Coin Journal learned from a press release. With this, it has become the most affordable platform for crypto trading on...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?

Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
coinjournal.net

Binance gains regulatory approval for New Zealand branch

Binance New Zealand will offer customers access to spot trading, NFTs, staking, among other services. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has officially been granted regulatory approval to enter the New Zealand market, and allowed to launch its local branch Binance New Zealand, Changpeng Zhao, the crypto company’s founder and CEO announced on Friday.
coinjournal.net

Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in

One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
coinjournal.net

HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls

HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
coinjournal.net

Innovations Never Cease: Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit

It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
coinjournal.net

Meta allows crossposting of NFTs for Facebook and Instagram users

Facebook and Instagram users can connect their digital wallets to either app, and share or cross-post NFTs. Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has today expanded the digital collectibles functionality on the two platforms. An update the company provided on 29 September states that all...
