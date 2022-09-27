Read full article on original website
Binance gains regulatory approval for New Zealand branch
Binance New Zealand will offer customers access to spot trading, NFTs, staking, among other services. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has officially been granted regulatory approval to enter the New Zealand market, and allowed to launch its local branch Binance New Zealand, Changpeng Zhao, the crypto company’s founder and CEO announced on Friday.
Gate.io introduces no-fee structure for majority of trading pairs
Gate.io has introduced a no-fee structure on the majority of spot and contract trading pairs available to its users in an unprecedented move that other exchanges have yet to match, Coin Journal learned from a press release. With this, it has become the most affordable platform for crypto trading on...
OAX price: Is this obscure cryptocurrency a good buy?
OAX price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. It has jumped by more than 1,530% from its lowest level in June, bringing its total market cap to more than $25 million. So, is OAX a good buy or sell?
BlackRock launches new blockchain ETF for European customers
The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF (BLKC). track NYSE’s FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index. BLKC has an expense ratio of 0.5% and comprises 35 global companies within the crypto and blockchain space. BlackRock has announced a new exchange traded fund (ETF) for the European market, targeting customers across...
Polygon invests in BFF to diversify company holdings
Singapore-based VC Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), focused on blockchain and early-stage Web3 startups globally, and Polygon have entered into a strategic partnership, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Polygon is investing in the fund to advance blockchain adoption and diversify the company’s holdings. BFF boasts track record in...
Minteo closes $4.3 million round as it eyes Web3 growth for Latin America
Minteo’s $4.3 million seed round attracted the backing of Fabric Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, among other investors across crypto and Web3. Latin America-based NFT marketplace Minteo has closed a $4.3 million seed funding round contributed to by a wide range of investors across the ecosystem. Minteo...
Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?
Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
Crypto exchange OKX enables ORBS staking on its platform
Orbs community members can now stake their ORBS tokens on the OKX platform after the cryptocurrency exchange activated this service. OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it is now supporting the staking of ORBS tokens on its platform. In a press release shared with...
XRP soars by 11% after Ripple score a huge win in its ongoing SEC case
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap today after rallying by more than 10%. XRP, the native coin of the Ripple ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap on Friday. The rally comes after Ripple scored an important win in its ongoing case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Is Filecoin’s FIL a good buy ahead of the FVM launch?
Filecoin price mirrored that of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin. FIL was trading at $6 on Friday, which is slightly above its year-to-date low of $4.9. It has crashed by more than 84% this year, making it one of the worst performers in the cryptocurrency industry. Filecoin is still...
3 Cryptocurrencies with big news that could rally in October
Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish. For this...
Bitgert price prediction: Is BRISE a Viable Buy in October?
Bitgert price erased most of the gains it made in August in September. BRISE, the platform’s native token, slipped to a low of $0.00000046 in September, which was about 65% below the highest level in August. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitgert has a market cap of over $223 million. Why...
Top privacy coins to watch in October as EU reports on digital Euro
Just a day before the end of September, the European Central Bank released a report on the progress of the EU’s move toward a digital Euro. Per the report, they are making progress towards a CBDC. Many other countries have made headlines throughout September over intentions to pivot towards digital fiat, an indicator that CBDCs will soon be a global phenomenon.
CAKE price prediction: Will PancakeSwap rise in September?
PancakeSwap price had a strong performance in September as demand for top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tokens rose. CAKE rose to a high of $5.088, which was the highest level since May 12. It has risen by more than 100% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of more than $676 million.
HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls
HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
Chainlink introduces the Chainlink Build program: Will LINK recover soon?
Chainlink’s SmartCon event is currently ongoing, and the team launched its Build program. However, LINK has been underperforming over the past few days and could dip even lower. The cryptocurrency market continues its poor performance this week. The total market cap has declined by less than 1% so far...
Cardano risks the July lows despite the Vasil upgrade
Cardano maintains decline at the back of weak sentiment and macro concerns. The cryptocurrency trades at close to the July lows after the price fell 5% in a week. ADA could slide further based on weak bullish indicators and waning momentum. Cardano ADA/USD trades at $0.43, having lost more than...
Chainlink unveils SCALE to help fast-track Web3 innovation
Chainlink has unveiled SCALE, an economics program designed to to fast-track smart contract innovation in the blockchain industry. The platform also launched BUILD, another of the Chainlink Economics 2.0 initiatives set to boost Web3 growth. Chainlink Labs, the platform helping develop Chainlink’s oracle network, is looking to support further innovation...
Theta upgrade adds support for wrapped THETA (wTHETA)
The Theta v3.4.0 upgrade completed successfully at block height 17285755. The software change enabled support for wrapped THETA (wTHETA) ahead of Theta Metachain mainnet launch in December. Theta, a blockchain-powered video streaming network, has successfully upgraded to v3.4.0, Theta Labs has announced. Theta v3.4.0 went live at block height 17285755...
