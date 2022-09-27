SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana soccer powered past Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cougars 6-0. Sylvia Fehr led the charge for the Vikings, scoring four of the six goals and tying the program record for most goals in a game. Josie Arduser assisted on three of Fehr's four goals, setting a new program record for most assists in a game.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO