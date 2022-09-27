ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
goaugie.com

Fehr Nets Four Goals in 6-0 Win Over Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana soccer powered past Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cougars 6-0. Sylvia Fehr led the charge for the Vikings, scoring four of the six goals and tying the program record for most goals in a game. Josie Arduser assisted on three of Fehr's four goals, setting a new program record for most assists in a game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Sioux Falls (0-7-3, 0-4-3)-VS-Augustana (SD) (4-4-2, 4-2-1)

Clock USF Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:44 Shot by AUGIE Keirstead, Morgan, bottom right, saved by Knudsen, Holli. 02:52 Shot by USF Vargas, Aundria, bottom center, saved by Barkus, Jillian. 03:27 Shot by AUGIE Arduser,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy