goaugie.com
Augustana Soccer Welcomes Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State for NSIC Matches
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana soccer is set to host Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State this weekend at Morstad Field for two NSIC matches. On Friday, the Cougars visit Augustana for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The SMSU Mustangs visit on Sunday, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. Action can be...
Fehr Nets Four Goals in 6-0 Win Over Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--Augustana soccer powered past Sioux Falls on Friday afternoon, defeating the Cougars 6-0. Sylvia Fehr led the charge for the Vikings, scoring four of the six goals and tying the program record for most goals in a game. Josie Arduser assisted on three of Fehr's four goals, setting a new program record for most assists in a game.
Sioux Falls (0-7-3, 0-4-3)-VS-Augustana (SD) (4-4-2, 4-2-1)
Clock USF Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:44 Shot by AUGIE Keirstead, Morgan, bottom right, saved by Knudsen, Holli. 02:52 Shot by USF Vargas, Aundria, bottom center, saved by Barkus, Jillian. 03:27 Shot by AUGIE Arduser,...
