Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Jake Paul Teases MMA Announcement With Big Organization: ‘It Has To Do With Me Fighting’
Jake Paul has hinted at a big move away from boxing to MMA. YouTube sensation turned boxer Paul is scheduled to take on legendary mixed martial artist Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. After defeating former MMA champions, including Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo suggests Conor McGregor ‘stay away from coke’ after USADA testing omissions
Conor McGregor has technically been retired for the entirety of 2022. Although “The Notorious” has been healing from his broken leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights), he hasn’t been tested once by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2022. McGregor has continued to stay on the minds of some fighters, however, having gone back and forth perhaps most notably with a fellow former double champ, Henry Cejudo in recent months over training techniques.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
MMAmania.com
Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’
Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
Dana White On Kevin Holland’s Unofficial Retirement: ‘His Emotions Got The Best Of Him’
The UFC boss wants “Trailblazer” to continue fighting. Prior to the first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Kevin Holland was looking primed for an impressive run in the welterweight division. However, shortly after the defeat, “Trailblazer” seemingly retired from fighting. UFC president Dana...
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream
Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are set to step into the UFC Octagon on Saturday night with the goal of establishing themselves as potential players in the women's strawweight title scene. The 115-pound showdown headlines the UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET).
Jose Aldo Recalls Conor McGregor Calling Him Up Drunk Just To Trash Talk
Jose Aldo is spilling some tea in regard to his old foe Conor McGregor. Back in 2015, Jose Aldo was the best featherweight on the planet. He was the UFC champion and had successfully defended his title seven times. That all ended when he had a run-in with Conor McGregor at UFC 194. During that leadup to their fight was the first time that fans caught a real glimpse of McGregor’s personality and trash-talking abilities. Some believe that he may have gotten in the head of Aldo during press conferences and media appearances.
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Dern vs. Yan
Dangerous women’s Strawweights attempt to rebuild this Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022) when submission ace, Mackenzie Dern, and all-action slugger, Yan Xiaonan, battle it inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on tap for UFC Vegas 61 are a Welterweight slugfest between Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo, Featherweight fireworks pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Octagon newcomer Don Shainis, and the return of Raoni Barcelos opposite Trevin Jones.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
USADA Addresses Conor McGregor’s Controversial 2022 Drug Test History
Conor McGregor has not been drug-tested since the year 2022 began. USADA officials commented on the issue but not specifically on the Irish fighter’s case. Despite being sidelined, Conor McGregor, for obvious reasons, is still regularly making headlines in the sport. While more often than not, “The Notorious” is being linked to a fellow big-name fighter, the latest news about McGregor seemingly implies quite a conspiracy involving USADA.
Watch: RIZIN Star Scores Stunning Last Second Submission in World Grand Prix
RIZIN fans were treated to a spectacular last-minute submission by Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinalist Seika Izawa. In the co-main event of RIZIN 38, Izawa faced Anastasiya Svetkivska in the semifinal of the World Grand Prix tournament. The two women appeared to be evenly matched in the opening round, but as the second round progressed, Izawa began to take over. With mere seconds on the clock, Izawa who was threatening a triangle choke quickly switched to an arm bar. With the hold locked in, Svetkivska has no choice, but to tap.
Javier Mendez Says Islam Makhachev Is The Best All Around Athlete He Has Ever Seen, Guarantees He Will Take Charles Oliveira Down
Legendary coach Javier Mendez is high on the athleticism and talent of Islam Makhachev. There is a very exciting lightweight title matchup just weeks away. Former champion Charles Oliveira will be taking on rising star Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 that takes place on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. This matchup is interesting on many levels, both men have won ten in a row and both are said to be the best in the division. There can only be one champion when UFC 280 is all said and done and in the eyes of legendary coach Javier Mendez, that man will be Makhachev.
