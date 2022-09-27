Read full article on original website
Ohio Supreme Court puts QAnon podcaster back on ballot for Secretary of State race
The Ohio Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that QAnon follower and podcaster, Terpsehore Maras, be put on the ballot for Ohio secretary of state this fall. Maras has supported policies such as returning to a paper ballot system and eliminating all voting machines in Ohio. On her podcast, The Tore Says Show, she has made unproven claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 and supported QAnon conspiracies.
Kennedy pitches her case for chief justice election
There will be three seats of the Ohio Supreme Court on this fall’s general election ballot, including the position of chief justice, and one of the candidates for that position made a campaign stop in Ironton on Thursday. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy visited a fundraiser at The Depot in...
Democrat Tim Ryan fundraises in Hollywood after claiming J.D. Vance is 'not usually in Ohio'
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan took time off from his congressional duties Wednesday and attended a fundraiser in California for his Senate campaign.
Senate Candidates Tackle the Issues
Ohio voters choose a replacement for retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) on Nov. 8, opting between a longtime congressman and a political newcomer. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D) has represented parts of northeast Ohio since 2003; he previously was a state senator. The Republican nominee is best-selling author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Ohio State files rare court request in Strauss case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University filed yet another legal maneuver trying to keep the sexual abuse victims of former university doctor Richard Strauss from having their day in court. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel revived unsettled claims from hundreds of men who alleged sexual abuse by the team doctor decades ago. A […]
