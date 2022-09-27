ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio Supreme Court puts QAnon podcaster back on ballot for Secretary of State race

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered Tuesday that QAnon follower and podcaster, Terpsehore Maras, be put on the ballot for Ohio secretary of state this fall. Maras has supported policies such as returning to a paper ballot system and eliminating all voting machines in Ohio. On her podcast, The Tore Says Show, she has made unproven claims of a stolen presidential election in 2020 and supported QAnon conspiracies.
Ironton Tribune

Kennedy pitches her case for chief justice election

There will be three seats of the Ohio Supreme Court on this fall’s general election ballot, including the position of chief justice, and one of the candidates for that position made a campaign stop in Ironton on Thursday. Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy visited a fundraiser at The Depot in...
aarp.org

Senate Candidates Tackle the Issues

Ohio voters choose a replacement for retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) on Nov. 8, opting between a longtime congressman and a political newcomer. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D) has represented parts of northeast Ohio since 2003; he previously was a state senator. The Republican nominee is best-selling author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
WOWK 13 News

Ohio State files rare court request in Strauss case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University filed yet another legal maneuver trying to keep the sexual abuse victims of former university doctor Richard Strauss from having their day in court. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel revived unsettled claims from hundreds of men who alleged sexual abuse by the team doctor decades ago. A […]
