Henrico County, VA

Henrico NAACP to meet Oct. 4

By Citizen Staff
 3 days ago

The Henrico County Branch of the NAACP will host a general membership meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at Belmont Recreation Center, 1600 Hilliard Road. The guest speaker will be Henrico County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Anthony Romanello. The membership discussion will address mobilizing voting efforts in the community.

Face masks are encouraged for those who attend. To join the meeting online, register by clicking here.

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

