Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield man dies after being struck by car in Henrico

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtRgl_0iCGqRME00

A 52-year-old Chesterfield County man has died after being struck by a car in Eastern Henrico County Sept. 24.

The victim, Alberto Gutierrez, was walking near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue just before 8:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Focus. The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on scene, cooperating with police officials.

Guiterrez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Henrico, VA
The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States.

