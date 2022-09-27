Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State
Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Post game breakdown: A&M is a young team...and it showed at MSU
From a big picture perspective, Texas A&M decided that a youth movement would best serve the program not just for 2022 but going forward. In addition, they made further personnel moves within that decision with an emphasis on some position groups over others. From a single game perspective, that meant...
What We Learned: Texas A&M edition
First and foremost, we learned that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach continues to own Texas A&M, improving to 9-4 all-time against the Aggies. Leach also knocked off his sixth ranked team since taking over the Bulldogs' program, which is fourth-best in school history among head coaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live from Starkville: Jimbo Fisher talks Mississippi State game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Mississippi State. The team goes to 3-2 on the season and faces Alabama next week from Tuscaloosa in a nationally televised contest on CBS.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0