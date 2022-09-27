ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M under fire after offense sputters in loss at Mississippi State

Texas A&M entered its game against Mississippi State Saturday on a two-game winning streak, starting to put the sting of a Week 2 loss to Appalachian State in the rearview mirror. Instead, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Aggies in a 42-24 loss, once again casting doubt on an Aggie program that started the season ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

What We Learned: Texas A&M edition

First and foremost, we learned that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach continues to own Texas A&M, improving to 9-4 all-time against the Aggies. Leach also knocked off his sixth ranked team since taking over the Bulldogs' program, which is fourth-best in school history among head coaches.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Mississippi State
College Station, TX
Football
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy