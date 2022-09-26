Read full article on original website
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come
On Monday morning, Hurricane Ian had wind speeds of 75 miles per hour. Just 48 hours later, those speeds had more than doubled. On Wednesday, as the storm made landfall in southwestern Florida, Ian’s wind hit 155 mph — just shy of a Category 5 storm, the most severe category for a hurricane.
How climate change has helped hurricanes intensify more rapidly
As Hurricane Ian roared towards Florida, it experienced a phenomenon known as rapid intensification — getting very strong, very fast. Scientists say the process of hurricanes rapidly intensifying is becoming more frequent, and is connected to the impact of human-caused climate change.Early Tuesday morning Hurricane Ian intensified into a major Category 3 storm, packing sustained winds of around 125 mph, before hitting western Cuba. The hurricane continued to strengthening as it passed over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on the way to Florida's west coast, reaching Category 4 Wednesday morning. Forecasters warned it could be a Category 5 — the top of...
Tropical Storm Hermine: The 2022 Hurricane’s Path, Predictions, and More
Only a few days after Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico — and Tropical Storm Gaston formed off the Azores — Tropical Storm Hermine is forecasted to be the next named storm. Meteorologists indicate it could develop sometime next week, posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with monstrous winds, rain, and flash floods.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
click orlando
Storm Surge: What is it? And what types of hurricanes create the most devastating and deadly surge?
When a hurricane threatens the United States, a lot of attention is focused on the path and the wind speed. Storm surge can be just as important to monitor, because it can quickly cause extreme destruction and death. So what is storm surge? Simply put, it’s the amount of seawater...
Yes, Climate Change Is Making Storms Like Hurricane Ian Worse
Conservative media may be trying to cause confusion when it comes to how climate change impacts storms, but the science is "overwhelmingly clear."
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Sky and the Australian find ‘no evidence’ of a climate emergency – they weren’t looking hard enough | Temperature Check
The media outlets gave sizeable coverage to journal article that climate scientists said misrepresented their research
WLWT 5
What is storm surge? A look at the weather phenomenon as Hurricane Ian rages near Florida
Hurricane Ian is bearing down on the Gulf Coast of Florida as one of the strongest storms on record for the area. Catastrophic storm surges could push as much as 12 to 18 feet of water over a nearly 100-mile stretch of coastline, which would be something never seen in the region.
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
Hurricane Earl forecast to turn into a Cat 3 and Tropical Storm Fiona could form soon
UPDATE 9/9/2022: The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl and two disturbances, one which has a chance of turning into a “short-lived tropical cyclone.”
Slow-Moving Monsters: Climate Change Will Spawn More Storms Like Ian
The devastating storm went through a "rapid intensification" this week, as the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico supercharges an already deadly weather event.
foodlogistics.com
Prepping the Supply Chain for Hurricane Ian
A quiet hurricane season often sparks worry in those who prep for them. As the unpredictability looms, the network of supply chain support watches closely to react to an ever changing environment with uncertain outcomes. From June 1-Nov. 30, reporters and meteorologists track weather disturbances for evolution into threatening storms. Storms may vary in size and strength, reaching hurricane status when the maximum sustained winds of a tropical storm hit 74 miles per hour, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
Satellites track monstrous Hurricane Ian as it threatens 'catastrophic' devastation in Florida
Hurricane Ian has grown into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm above the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Florida landfall.
Hurricane Ian is no anomaly. The climate crisis is making storms more powerful
Climate change once seemed a distant threat. No more. We now know its face, and all too well. We see it in every hurricane, torrential rainstorm, flood, heatwave, wildfire and drought. It’s even detectable in our daily weather. Climate disruption has changed the background conditions in which all weather occurs: the oceans and air are warmer, there’s more water vapor in the atmosphere and sea levels are higher. Hurricane Ian is the latest example.
AOL Corp
In 36 hours, Ian blew up from storm to Cat 4. Climate change may make that more common
Before Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast with 155 mph winds, it went through two separate bursts of so-called “rapid intensification” when a cyclone’s top wind speeds rise by 35 mph in a single day. This process took Ian from tropical storm to Category 4...
