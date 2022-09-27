Read full article on original website
Study will consider ways to help military members pursue higher education in Nebraska
Many of Nebraska's higher-education institutions offer college credit to students affiliated with the military, but the practice isn't universal and the specifics vary from institution to institution. Now state lawmakers are exploring the possibility of establishing a statewide process to make it easier for service members to pursue a higher...
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
Local legislators help fund trip to national FFA convention
State senator Tom Whatley understands what FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, can do for young people. Whatley believes FFA is one of the best organizations for students to learn life skills. Whatley was an Alabama State FFA officer and made lifelong friends in the organization. “I met...
Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
Newsom’s call now: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session
After eight months, California’s legislative session came to a close on Sept. 1 with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers rushed to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. For a select few measures, with urgency clauses that allow them to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, the votes stretched into the wee hours the next day.
Georgia leaders worry that state's economic growth could be hampered by lack of affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted a new ranking showing Georgia is the best state for business. But business leaders are warning that a shortage of "affordable housing" could hinder the state's efforts to grow and attract businesses. "As we know, the housing market is in exceedingly high...
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Campbell County on Monday, October 3
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Campbell County from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022 in honor and memory of Dick Wallis. Mr. Wallis represented District 52 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1980-1994. He passed away September 27, 2022.
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg kicked off with a discussion on immigration, which consistently...
New traffic laws set to go into effect Saturday
ELKTON — A total of nine new bills relating to transportation in Maryland go into effect Saturday. One of the bills set to take effect expands upon Maryland’s Move Over Law. The current Move Over Law requires motorists to either move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks or other emergency response vehicles or equipment on the side of roadways.
DOT announces re-opening of Sidney Lanier Bridge, interstate highways
ATLANTA -- Georgia DOT announced the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home. All lane closure restrictions...
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
Nebraska entities try out soy-based product to help control road dust
As drivers and passengers traveled along the gravel roads surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island, they may have noticed a lack of dust being kicked up by their vehicles. The reason: an application of a soy-based product called DustLock. Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the...
California distilleries can once again ship directly to consumers
(The Center Square) – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operation of tasting rooms across California, a pandemic emergency order allowing distilleries to ship their spirits directly to consumers' doorsteps acted as a critical lifeline for many business owners. For Cris Steller, owner of Amador & Dry Diggings Distillery...
Driver’s license fees to go up the same day young people can start riding ferries for free
(The Center Square) – The cost for enhanced Washington state driver’s licenses and identifications is increasing by $3 per year on Saturday. That same day marks the start of kids and teenagers being able to ride state ferries for free. The state Department of Licensing fee increase translates...
