ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse

By Sarah Hansen, Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TaaYq_0iCGiTGe00
Getty Images

More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets.

A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.

Redfin attributes the sustained uptick in homebuyers backing out of deals to the rapidly cooling housing market. It's not merely about buyers getting cold feet: Less competition, lower prices and more inventory have allowed homebuyers to be more discerning.

If you're staying put in your current home, consider refinancing your mortgage

Refinancing could save you money by helping you secure a competitive interest rate. Click on your state to view today's rates.

“House hunters today are taking their time and exploring their options, whereas six months ago, they had to act quickly and pull out every stop to compete because homes were selling almost immediately,” Tzahi Arbeli, a Las Vegas Redfin real estate agent, said in a statement.

Rising mortgage rates are playing a role too, Redfin said. If rates shoot up during a buyer’s closing process, they may find themselves unable to buy a home they could previously afford.

And it’s not just potential buyers: the cooling market is also forcing builders to slow down. CNBC reported last month that homebuilder cancellation rates had more than doubled since the spring.

Ad

A lower rate could translate to lower payments, which means you’ll pay less for your home overall

Locking in a lower interest rate means lower payments and more savings. Sound good? Get a free quote by clicking below.

Where home sale cancellations are most common

Homebuyers are backing out of purchases at the fastest rate in the Sun Belt, a region that saw explosive demand for housing and price growth over the past two years as people sought more space and more affordable homes.

Here are the top 10 cities where the largest share of would-be buyers are backing out of deals, according to Redfin. In every city on the list, more than one in five pending sales fell out of contract in August.

  1. Jacksonville, Florida: 26.1%
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada: 23%
  3. Atlanta, Georgia: 22.6%
  4. Orlando, Florida: 21.9%
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 21.7%
  6. Phoenix, Arizona: 21.6%
  7. Tampa, Florida: 21.5%
  8. Fort Worth, Texas: 21.5%
  9. San Antonio, Texas :21.1%
  10. Houston, Texas: 20.6%

Newsletter

Money Moves

Every Saturday, Money real estate editor Sam Sharf dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?

Comments / 8

Related
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Refinancing#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
TRAVEL
Money

Money

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy