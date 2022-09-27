Read full article on original website
Brewers lose to Cardinals 6-2, Adrian Houser leaves game with groin injury
Almost nothing went right for the Brewers on Tuesday night. The Cardinals jumped out to a massive lead and didn’t look back, and the Brewers lost another starter to injury as they lost 6-2. The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead early thanks to a Brendan Donovan leadoff...
Milwaukee Brewers announce plans for single-game playoff ticket sales
The Milwaukee Brewers' playoff hopes suddenly don't look so bad; are you thinking about playoff tickets?. The bad news: Even if Milwaukee gets into the playoffs, the Brewers are guaranteed to play a best-of-three series on the road in the opening round. If you want to see them, you'll need them to win that opening round and advance to the National League Division Series, with games in Milwaukee on Oct. 14 and 15.
Brewers place Adrian Houser on IL, recall Justin Topa
The Brewers announced Wednesday afternoon that Adrian Houser would be placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. Reliever Justin Topa was recalled from AAA Nashville to take his place on the roster. Houser exited his start on Tuesday against the Cardinals in the fourth inning with...
Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #16
It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to send in your questions for this week’s edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag. There’s no way around it: things do not look good for the Brewers. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central and celebrated at American Family Field last night. After the lifeless 6-2 loss, the Brewers’ postseason odds dipped to 17.1% according to FanGraphs. That’s the lowest they’ve been all season.
Game Thread #155: Milwaukee Brewers (82-72) vs St. Louis Cardinals (90-65)
The Brewers are aiming for a two-game split with their division rivals on Wednesday evening, as the Crew remains on the outside looking in among playoff contenders. Trailing Philadelphia by 1.5 games (effectively 2.5 games with tiebreakers), the Brewers need to put together a series of wins and do it fast, as they only have eight games remaining, including tonight.
Brewers blow chance to get into Wild Card spot, lose to Marlins 4-2
The Brewers had a golden opportunity to get back into a playoff spot on Friday night. Earlier in the day, the Phillies lost to the Cubs, putting the Brewers and Phillies into a tie in the standings. A win would put the Brewers ahead for the day (though the Phillies would still control their destiny due to tiebreakers). However, they couldn’t follow through, and a late home run cost the Brewers a chance to move ahead.
