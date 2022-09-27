The Milwaukee Brewers' playoff hopes suddenly don't look so bad; are you thinking about playoff tickets?. The bad news: Even if Milwaukee gets into the playoffs, the Brewers are guaranteed to play a best-of-three series on the road in the opening round. If you want to see them, you'll need them to win that opening round and advance to the National League Division Series, with games in Milwaukee on Oct. 14 and 15.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO