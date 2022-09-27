Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Arlington County (VA) Fire Department Debuts New Engine with Retro Logo
The Arlington County Fire Department is reviving a door logo last seen on county vehicles more than 50 years ago, ARLnow.com reported. The department is gradually upgrading its vehicles with new features, including a better ride quality on its engines, the report said. A fire official said the department’s apparatus committee opted for a 1968-70 throwback design over the existing “old English style door logo.”
Bay Net
Crews Work Over 2 Hours To Extinguish Fatal La Plata House Fire
UPDATE – One Dead After House Fire In La Plata. LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in Charles County. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on September 27, first responders were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Bay Net
One Dead After House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
Washington County ready to build rail cars for DC Metro system
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation. The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, […]
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Alexandria Residents Stopped From Bringing Handguns Aboard DCA Flight: TSA
Two people were unable to carry their personal handguns on a flight leaving from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, officials reported. On Sept. 29, a woman was stopped with her .380 caliber gun, that was not loaded, and a man was stopped with his nine millimeter handgun, loaded with 14 bullets, according to TSA.
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
'He wants to hurt us' | 1,000s of Virginia students walk out to protest Gov. Youngkin transgender plan
MCLEAN, Va. — Thousands of students at nearly 100 high schools across Virginia walked out of class Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's plan to reverse policies designed to protect transgender students. Chanting and holding handmade signs reading "Outing Students is Dangerous" and "I'm Straight and this Hurts Me,"...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
WTOP
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
