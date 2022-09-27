ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Arlington County (VA) Fire Department Debuts New Engine with Retro Logo

The Arlington County Fire Department is reviving a door logo last seen on county vehicles more than 50 years ago, ARLnow.com reported. The department is gradually upgrading its vehicles with new features, including a better ride quality on its engines, the report said. A fire official said the department’s apparatus committee opted for a 1968-70 throwback design over the existing “old English style door logo.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Crews Work Over 2 Hours To Extinguish Fatal La Plata House Fire

UPDATE – One Dead After House Fire In La Plata. LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in Charles County. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on September 27, first responders were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

One Dead After House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
LA PLATA, MD
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD

