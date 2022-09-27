Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
westcentralsbest.com
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for a small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 a.m., COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 p.m.
KSLA
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84-years-old
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died at 84-years-old. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church where he served...
KSLA
Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There have been at least seven shootings on Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Shreveport/Bossier City over the past 5 years. Some of that gunfire has proved to be fatal. Three of the seven shootings have occurred this year. And the shooting victims have...
Gas Leak In Shreveport Neighborhood Keeps Residents From Homes
A gas leak has shut down parts of a central Shreveport neighborhood. The shutdown is keeping some residents from their home at this time. The gas leak was reported just after 10am this morning near McCormick Street & Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Just a few blocks away from Betty Virginia Park and Forest Park Cemetery.
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission set out to make Shreveport better
Over the summer, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. Coroner names man killed in wreck. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. The 4-vehicle crash happened at...
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
Another Platinum Selling Rock Band Starts Work In Shreveport
Shreveport social media went crazy earlier this week when stories of Smashing Pumpkins' singer Billy Corgan hanging out in town were posted. According to multiple posts, Billy Corgan was hanging out at various places around town, and helping to stimulate the Shreveport economy by purchasing vinyl at local record shop.
KTBS
Heflin man dies in outdoor burning accident; fire marshal warns of fire danger
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A Webster Parish man died Monday in an outdoor burning accident on his property. The death of the 67-year-old Heflin man is the fifth this year attributed to an open burning incident. “This is an unprecedented statistic for our state and it should be alarming to...
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
Comments / 0