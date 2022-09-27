ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Shreveporters flock to 46th annual Red River Revel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of Shreveport’s most anticipated events is back at Festival Plaza - the Red River Revel!. Hundreds gathered downtown to listen to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and look at some artwork. Festival-goers always enjoy the fun-filled event but for some the festivities are more of an opportunity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport

It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish

ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for a small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 a.m., COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 p.m.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year

The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Passenger fatally injured in crash named

An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Moms on a Mission set out to make Shreveport better

Over the summer, Prysmian broke ground on a $50 million expansion, which is $50 million expansion, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. Coroner names man killed in wreck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
MARSHALL, TX
K945

Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
SHREVEPORT, LA

