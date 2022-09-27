ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 K-Pop B-Sides That Anybody Who Loves Music Should Be Listening To

1. "OK!" by NCT

2. "Blue Flame" by Le Sserafim

3. "Opening Sequence" by Tomorrow X Together

4. "WOW" by Loona

5. "Gone" by Twice

6. "DON QUIXOTE" by Seventeen

7. "Attention, please!" by ENHYPEN

8. "COMPLEX" by STAYC

9. "Magic Shop" by BTS

10. "Teddy Bear" by NCT Dream

11. "Bamboleo" by Red Velvet

12. "Butterfly" by P1Harmony

13. "Firework" by GOT7

14. "Lucid Dream" by Aespa

15. "Gravity" by EXO

These were just some of my favorite B-sides, but I'm always looking to expand my playlist. Let us know which ones I missed in the comments!

