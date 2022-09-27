ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'

Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Robotics transforms farming, addressing safety concerns

(The Center Square) – As farming advances with technology, so do the dangers that come with it. Many believe that farming is still stuck in the past but the future is already happening. Robotics and new technologies are transforming agriculture. Tractors that don’t need drivers are already out in fields. There are drones and self-driving equipment of all sizes and shapes.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales

(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
starvedrock.media

Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate

(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
TEXAS STATE
starvedrock.media

As gun owner permits are being revoked, avenue for appeals remains narrow

(The Center Square) – There are no members appointed to the board that is set to field appeals from Illinoisans who have had their gun privileges revoked by the state. Illinois law requires anyone who wants to buy or own guns or ammo to have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card issued by Illinois State Police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said state police have been busy confiscating FOID cards from those the state determines can’t have one.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Dramatic uptick in Illinois traffic deaths driven by distractions

(The Center Square) – Motor-vehicle traffic deaths reached a 20-year high during the first quarter of 2022. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9,560 people died in car accidents, which is a 7% increase compared to the same time the year prior. In Illinois, an estimated 276 traffic deaths took place during the first quarter of this year, which marks a 22.7% increase from the same time in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk

(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
MISSOURI STATE
starvedrock.media

‘Parents Bill of Rights’ introduced in Ohio House

(The Center Square) – Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes a recently-introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes...
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

La Salle and Peru Police Search for Streamer Suspects

Was it a case of trying to help out, or are there streamer thieves on the loose?. The Police Departments in both La Salle and Peru are investigating Thursday night's disappearance of green and red streamers from their downtown areas. The decorations were to stay up longer in celebration of L-P High School's homecoming weekend, and, assuming a bit of color adjustment, for the St. Bede homecoming parade in Peru today.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

Engineer's study of Hotel Kaskaskia on Monday Council agenda

A look inside the Kaskaskia by engineers confirms what most already believed. Portions have deteriorated to the point they pose a risk to public safety. Wendler Engineering was hired by the city of La Salle and, through a search warrant obtained by the city, got one day access to the building on June 16. What they put in a report to the city will be discussed Monday night – with possible action. The Council will also get an update on the property at 801 First street. Both properties are owned by CL Enterprises.
LASALLE, IL

