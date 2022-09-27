Maryland and Michigan State face off Saturday in College Park, Md., in a pivotal Big Ten game as both teams look to avoid an 0-2 start to league play. While the Terrapins played No. 4 Michigan close on the road last week and look improved under coach Mike Locksley, the Spartans struggled once again in a home blowout loss to Minnesota. The winner of this game gets back in the mix in the Big Ten East Division, while the loser could have a tough time finishing in the top half of the division.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO