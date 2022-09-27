Read full article on original website
20 μm-Thick Li6.4La3Zr1.4Ta0.6O12-based flexible solid electrolytes for all-solid-state lithium batteries
They published their work on July. 4th in Energy Material Advances. “The development of high-energy-density and safe all-solid-state lithium batteries employing solid electrolytes is imperative,” said paper author Xiayin Yao, professor with the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). “The cell-level energy density of all-solid-state lithium batteries highly depends on the thickness of solid electrolytes and inorganic solid electrolyte thin film generally show thick and rigid nature.”
Ultrasmall VN/Co heterostructure with optimized N active sites anchored in N-doped graphitic nanocarbons for boosting hydrogen evolution
This study is led by Dr. Chen (State Key Laboratory of Inorganic Synthesis and Preparative Chemistry, College of Chemistry, Jilin University). Two big problems of growing to deplete of traditional energy and acute environmental pollution have actuated an ongoing demand relating to the exploitation of sustainable green energy that endorses a global carbon-neutral strategy. Hydrogen fuel, which presents high energy density and non-pollution, has been foreseen as ideal green energy. In current industrial hydrogen production ways, electricity-driven water splitting is one of the most promising sustainable hydrogen production technologies, in which electric power can be converted from solar or wind. The hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) is one important half-rection of water splitting, and its art-of-state electrocatalysts highly depend on Pt and Pt-based noble metal materials with the near-zero onset potential and tiptop HER activity. However, the obvious shortcomings of precious metal electrocatalysts lie in the rare reserves and high prices, which largely restrict commercial applications. Therefore, the top priority is developing noble-metal-free substitutes with cost-effective and comparable catalytic performance for HER.
Phosphate’s electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
Unraveling the effect of cation types on electrochromic properties of titanium dioxide nanocrystals
They published their work on Aug. 3rd in Energy Material Advances. “It is of great significance to search for alternative cheap, stable, and rapid insertion ions in EC devices to achieve cost-effective and rapid EC application.” said corresponding author Sheng Cao, associate professor with the School of Physical Science and Engineering Technology, Guangxi University. “Currently, there are many EC materials with Li+ and H+ as electrolytes, but they still have some problems, which hinder the further development.”
Neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors but...
Scientists sequenced the world’s largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other...
Land tenure drives deforestation rates in Brazil
Leipzig. Tropical deforestation causes widespread degradation of biodiversity and carbon stocks. Researchers from the German Center of Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Leipzig University were now able to test the relationship between land tenure and deforestation rates in Brazil. Their research, which was published in Nature Communications, shows that poorly defined land rights go hand in hand with increased deforestation rates. Privatising these lands, as is often promoted in the tropics, can only mitigate this effect if combined with strict environmental policies.
Process converts polyethylene bags, plastics to polymer building blocks
Polyethylene plastics — in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape — are notoriously hard to recycle. They’re sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they’re recycled at all, they’re melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking and other low-value products.
Exploring Europa possible with silicon-germanium transistor technology
Europa is more than just one of Jupiter’s many moons – it’s also one of most promising places in the solar system to look for extraterrestrial life. Under 10 kilometers of ice is a liquid water ocean that could sustain life. But with surface temperatures at -180 Celsius and with extreme levels of radiation, it’s also one of the most inhospitable places in the solar system. Exploring Europa could be possible in the coming years thanks to new applications for silicon-germanium transistor technology research at Georgia Tech.
The majority of reindeer grazing land is under cumulative pressures
Reindeer herding has a long history in northern Norway, Sweden and Finland. It has shaped the Fennoscandian mountain landscape, and is also seen as means to mitigate climate change effects on vegetation. Yet a new study published in Scientific Reports shows that the majority of this grazing land is exposed to cumulative pressures, threatened by the expansion of human activities towards the north.
“Mystery gene” matures the skeleton of the cell
“I’m a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again managed to track down one of these “mystery genes” – the gene that ensures that the final form of the protein actin is created, a main component of our cell skeleton. These findings were published today in Science.
Researchers develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring process
As a child, Maria Valero witnessed her diabetic father prick his finger several times a day to draw blood and check his glucose levels using an electronic monitor. She was concerned about the invasive and painful process but was also curious about the technology behind the device. As a child,...
Computational shortcut for neural networks
Neural networks are learning algorithms that approximate the solution to a task by training with available data. However, it is usually unclear how exactly they accomplish this. Two young Basel physicists have now derived mathematical expressions that allow one to calculate the optimal solution without training a network. Their results not only give insight into how those learning algorithms work, but could also help to detect unknown phase transitions in physical systems in the future.
Biomarkers used to track benefits of anti-ageing therapies can be misleading, suggests the ‘Lifespan Machine’
We all grow old and die, but we still don’t know why. Diet, exercise and stress all effect our lifespan, but the underlying processes that drive ageing remain a mystery. Often, we measure age by counting our years since birth and yet our cells know nothing of chronological time—our organs and tissues may age more rapidly or slowly regardless of what we’d expect from counting the number of orbits we tale around the sun.
Changes in marine ecosystems going undetected
Existing ways of calculating biodiversity dynamics are not very effective in detecting wholesale species community change due to the effects of ocean acidification. Existing ways of calculating biodiversity dynamics are not very effective in detecting wholesale species community change due to the effects of ocean acidification. University of Adelaide research...
Harvard researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of...
From chaos to complex order
Lasers are widely used in everyday life. It can be said that laser technology boosted information processing and medicine development. However, despite their broad application, light propagation in lasers still needs detailed studies to improve fiber cavity design and understand laser physics. Recently, Scientists from the Institute of Physical Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, reported for the first time the recording of the double Hopf bifurcation behavior of the light during the laser operation. Moreover, based on the experimental results and different mathematical models, they reconstructed the observations making it possible to predict such effects in lasers.
The share of female managers in finance has increased but their earnings are still lagging far behind male managers
The share of women managers in finance has significantly increased in Finland, but their earnings have not caught up with those of men, shows Saara Vaahtoniemi’s doctoral dissertation in the field of economics. The share of women managers in finance has significantly increased in Finland, but their earnings have...
New model captures the erratic speed of DNA copying proteins in bacteria
Cell division is fundamental for life, allowing organisms to grow, repair tissues, and reproduce. For a cell to divide, all the DNA inside the cell (the genome) must first be copied, in a process called DNA replication. But the precise dynamics of replisomes – the protein machinery that copies DNA – has been difficult for scientists to determine.
Computers calling time on isolation
Kyoto–Across the world, many people infected with Covid-19 have been made to completely isolate from others in order to avoid passing on the infection. Some countries still recommend minimum isolation periods for as long as 10 days from when patients start to develop Covid-19 symptoms. Kyoto–Across the world, many...
