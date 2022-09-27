Read full article on original website
KLEM
Helen Arlene Vance
Helen Arlene (Parkinson) Vance, 96, of Le Mars, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center (Brentwood) in Le Mars surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Fred Gums will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Helen donated her body to the University of South Dakota Medical School.
KLEM
Robert Fletcher
Robert Fletcher, 73, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Susan Juilfs from Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
