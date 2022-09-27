Robert Fletcher, 73, of Akron, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Pastor Susan Juilfs from Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

