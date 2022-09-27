Read full article on original website
Ground-breaking research funding opportunity launches to make sure no coral is left behind
CORDAP has launched a grant program of up to USD$ 18 million for innovative solutions that can help secure a future for all corals and reefs in the face of climate change and other environmental pressures. CORDAP has launched a grant program of up to USD$ 18 million for innovative...
Scientists create ‘non-psychedelic’ compound with same anti-depressant effect
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., September 23, 2022 – While illegal for recreational use, psychedelic drugs are showing great promise as treatments for severe depression and anxiety, as well as alcohol addiction and other conditions. Some advocates and scientists believe the actual psychedelic trip – hallucinations and profound emotional experiences– is what leads to long-lasting therapeutic effects. Other scientists speculate that if the ‘trip’ could be eliminated from such drugs, then only the therapeutic effects might remain. Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill, UC San Francisco, Yale, Duke, and Stanford have taken a major step toward answering that question.
ECNU Review of Education special issue provides a comparative perspective on teacher education in China, Canada, and beyond
Emerging as a discipline in the early twentieth century, comparative education serves to scrutinize various education systems, such as those of different nations, through a comparative lens. However, in an age of rapid globalization, scholars note that an “exclusively national” view of comparative education studies has become outdated. Instead of borrowing or linear comparison, there has never been a better time than the present to re-examine our educational systems, policies, and practices, looking into the complexity and tensions associated with our social and educational reality caused by the global-national-local impacts.
Scientists sequenced the world’s largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other...
The share of female managers in finance has increased but their earnings are still lagging far behind male managers
The share of women managers in finance has significantly increased in Finland, but their earnings have not caught up with those of men, shows Saara Vaahtoniemi’s doctoral dissertation in the field of economics. The share of women managers in finance has significantly increased in Finland, but their earnings have...
New PET tracer shows promise for uPAR-targeted therapy of neuroendocrine neoplasms
Reston, VA—A novel PET radiotracer can accurately assess the presence of a biomarker that indicates the level of tumor aggressiveness in neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs). According to research published in the September issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, the detection of the biomarker provides useful information for physicians to provide personalized care for patients with NENs and may also serve as a potential target for peptide radionuclide therapy (PRRT) for NEN patients.
New 3D printing method designed by Stanford engineers promises faster printing with multiple materials
Advancements in 3D printing have made it easier for designers and engineers to customize projects, create physical prototypes at different scales, and produce structures that can’t be made with more traditional manufacturing techniques. But the technology still faces limitations – the process is slow and requires specific materials which, for the most part, must be used one at a time.
Compostable bioleather offers sustainable solutions for the clothing industry and beyond
New York, NY—September TK, 2022—Since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, clothing production has been on an unsustainable path. Like most manufacturing, textiles are produced in a linear fashion with a cradle-to-grave model. Fabrics like cotton are farmed, worn, used, then thrown away. The textile industry as a whole is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, with leather being especially harmful.
Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality
Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality. Researchers created a “Virtual Labrador” to explore how humans behave around aggressive and non-reactive dogs in virtual reality. ###. Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0274329. Article Title: A pilot study investigating...
In a study recently published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, researchers at Juntendo University unravel a biomolecule that mitigates eczema in mice
One of the characteristics of AD is the disruption of the outermost layer of the skin: the epidermal barrier. Inside the cells that line this barrier, a mechanism called autophagy is involved in their differentiation and antimicrobial activity. Autophagy is a process by which damaged cells are degraded. Linking these two phenomena, the team started off by scrutinizing the association between autophagy and skin barrier function in AD and then proceeded to investigate hBD-3, a regulator of autophagy, in combating the condition.
Phosphate’s electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
Researchers develop a new surgical training model for fluorescence-guided cancer surgery using the Japanese food konjac jelly
A research group from Nagoya University has successfully developed a surgical training model using konjac, a processed jelly made from the bulb of the konjac plant. Konjac is commonly used as an ingredient in Japanese cuisine such as shirataki noodles and oden. The group’s training model is a type of tissue-mimicking phantom, which physicians can use to practice fluorescence-guided surgery, an important technique in cancer treatment.
Study reports first evidence of social relationships between chimpanzees, gorillas
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social...
