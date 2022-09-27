From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services. Please see below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. As previously mentioned, there continues to be subtle differences between the forecast models so far, which drastically change the forecasted impacts for Beaufort County. For example. The ECMWF (Euro) suggests a more inland track for impacts from Florida through the Eastern US, keeping most of the rain south and west of our area. However, the GFS suggests a more eastern track for impacts, bringing more rain and wind to us. We are hopeful that many of the differences seen between forecast models will be resolved today, as Ian moves over Cuba and begins to interact with some of weather variables that have been forecasted to steer and / or cause Ian to gain / loss strength. With all this being said, it is important that we continue to monitor the progression of Ian over the coming days. Please use this time to ensure that you, your family, friends and neighbors are prepared for any possible impacts that may come our way, especially heavy rains, persistently high winds, power outages, etc..

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO