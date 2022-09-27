Read full article on original website
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and some sun Sunday with pleasant temperatures expected by midweek
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper low associated with the remnants of Ian will move in from the west, sparking the chance of afternoon showers through Monday. Due to the proximity of the weather system, a rain cooled airmass could draw back towards Eastern NC. The airmass will support the potential for temperatures to fall into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon and the lower 60s for daytime highs on Monday.
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
WITN
Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WITN
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
WITN
City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Sept. 27 AM update
From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services. Please see below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. As previously mentioned, there continues to be subtle differences between the forecast models so far, which drastically change the forecasted impacts for Beaufort County. For example. The ECMWF (Euro) suggests a more inland track for impacts from Florida through the Eastern US, keeping most of the rain south and west of our area. However, the GFS suggests a more eastern track for impacts, bringing more rain and wind to us. We are hopeful that many of the differences seen between forecast models will be resolved today, as Ian moves over Cuba and begins to interact with some of weather variables that have been forecasted to steer and / or cause Ian to gain / loss strength. With all this being said, it is important that we continue to monitor the progression of Ian over the coming days. Please use this time to ensure that you, your family, friends and neighbors are prepared for any possible impacts that may come our way, especially heavy rains, persistently high winds, power outages, etc..
WITN
Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
'God, what's going to happen?': Hurricane Ian has Goldsboro woman concerned
The incoming storm has many people living in low-lying areas concerned including one woman in Goldsboro.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Highway Requires Temporary Closure
A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
A Martin County man's death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian.
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
WITN
Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
cbs17
Ian has the whirligigs in Wilson spinning wildly. You can watch them here
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The whirligigs in Wilson are spinning wildly thanks to the winds of Ian. A YouTube user has uploaded a mesmerizing live video stream of Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, and you can see just how forcefully they are spinning. The whirligigs at the park always put...
