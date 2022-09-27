ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and some sun Sunday with pleasant temperatures expected by midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An upper low associated with the remnants of Ian will move in from the west, sparking the chance of afternoon showers through Monday. Due to the proximity of the weather system, a rain cooled airmass could draw back towards Eastern NC. The airmass will support the potential for temperatures to fall into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon and the lower 60s for daytime highs on Monday.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WITN

Water levels rise in Washington as Ian’s impacts continue

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Close to the Washington waterfront Friday evening, water levels are rising. Beaufort County Emergency Services released information telling residents to stay clear of all roadways. Deputy Director Chris Newkirk says the county is expecting to see water levels peak to 4-1/2 to 5 inches. Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
City
Greenville, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

City of Rocky Mount preparing for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Leaders across Eastern Carolina are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Ian. Rocky Mount city leaders tell WITN that they are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian and making preparations for the potential of inclement weather. With the threat of power outages, the city says it is closely monitoring...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Sept. 27 AM update

From Chris Newkirk, Beaufort County Emergency Services. Please see below and attached briefing for the latest update from the NWS. As previously mentioned, there continues to be subtle differences between the forecast models so far, which drastically change the forecasted impacts for Beaufort County. For example. The ECMWF (Euro) suggests a more inland track for impacts from Florida through the Eastern US, keeping most of the rain south and west of our area. However, the GFS suggests a more eastern track for impacts, bringing more rain and wind to us. We are hopeful that many of the differences seen between forecast models will be resolved today, as Ian moves over Cuba and begins to interact with some of weather variables that have been forecasted to steer and / or cause Ian to gain / loss strength. With all this being said, it is important that we continue to monitor the progression of Ian over the coming days. Please use this time to ensure that you, your family, friends and neighbors are prepared for any possible impacts that may come our way, especially heavy rains, persistently high winds, power outages, etc..
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Highway Requires Temporary Closure

A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Martin County man’s death related to Hurricane Ian

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One of the four people that died from the storms of Hurricane Ian has been identified. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper said Jayron Purvis, 22, of Hassell, was driving on Robert Evertt Road towards Perkins Road in Robersonville. Purvis struck a guard rail...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week 7, Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 7. Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Hertford County 39. Camden County vs. Kill Devil Hills First Flight, ppd. Currituck County vs. Manteo, ppd. East Carteret vs. Pinetown Northside, ppd. Dixon vs West Carteret, ppd. Havelock vs D.H. Conley...
GREENVILLE, NC

Community Policy