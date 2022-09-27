Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Biola University welcomes new students
LA MIRADA, CA -- Biola University was excited to welcome students to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Joining the Biola community is Jason Irvin of Ridgecrest majoring in Kinesiology. Biola's incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
2022 Burroughs Homecoming
Burroughs High School held its Homecoming parade and coronation on Friday before the home game against Oak Hills. Mahnoor Ahmad was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen by 2021 Senior Class President and Top 3 finalist Brooke Lucevano.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Who is Ridgecrest PAC 2030?
If you are looking around town, reading on social media, or checking out websites about Measure P, then you have probably heard of Ridgecrest PAC 2030. Who are we? What are we doing? Well, allow me to introduce us. Ridgecrest PAC 2030 is a group of over 50 volunteers who...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: The city survey
I read Jessica Weston’s story in the Sept. 23 Daily Independent about the citywide survey. It stated most people want a pool. This is a good thing because Ridgecrest needs a pool. The Burroughs high school swim team has no home pool for its meets. I also remember all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 28
Officer initiated activity at E Ridgecrest Bl, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Citation. Occurred at Al Tire on W Inyokern Rd. . RP called back and cancelled. Responsible on scene advising c4, provided password. . Disposition: Disregard. From Alarm Company. 01:32 PATROL CHECK 2209280003. Officer initiated activity at Springhill Suites Marriott Hotel,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest annual car show rebrands as California Desert Classic Car Show
The popular car show, which began at the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival in 2014 is now a stand-alone event. Aside from Detroit, there's no place more identified with the automobile than California. With the state's love affair with cars, welldocumented in countless television, film, and ubiquitous car commercials, it's no wonder that the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival's annual car show is moving to a stand-alone event in March 2023.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to hear Measure L/V report
The Ridgecrest City Council is scheduled to hear a report from the Measure L/Measure V committee next Wed., Oct. 5. The committee presents an annual report on how funds from the city's Measure L and Measure V tax were spent. Measure L was a 3/4 cent sales tax passed in 2012. Measure V was a 1 cent sales tax passed in 2016 for 8 years. Measure V superseded Measure L.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Legislation to Improve Supply Chain in California by Assemblyman Vince Fong Signed into Law
In the midst of the pandemic, the nation’s supply chain became strained and disrupted resulting in shortages of medical supplies to every day necessities. To improve the flow of the supply chain, ease congestion at the ports and fast track needed freight transportation infrastructure in California, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R – Central Valley) introduced Assembly Bill 2798, and the Governor signed it into law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society announces 2022-2023 season: six concerts
The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society has announced its offerings for the upcoming six-concert 2022-2023 season. As with last year, all concerts are planned to be in-person experiences, but RCMS states the group will continue to comply with all CDC guidelines. The upcoming season contains a mix of artists new to...
Comments / 0