Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
Mets ace Jacob deGrom gets massive update as crucial series with Braves looms
The New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday in a series that will surely determine the National League East. And the Mets will kick off that series by sending veteran ace Jacob deGrom to the mound. Mets manager Buck Showalter revealed Wednesday night that deGrom’s next start...
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Yardbarker
Francisco Alvarez set to become MLB's youngest player
Mets GM Billy Eppler hinted in August that calling up top prospect Francisco Alvarez could be an option late in the season. That day has arrived. Alvarez will join the Mets in Atlanta for a critical series that could decide the National League East, and he'll be an option in the postseason as well.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Yardbarker
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury
It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR
Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
Yardbarker
Myles Turner's Days As A Pacer Are Reportedly Numbered, According To NBA Insider: "He Needs/Wants Out, And Indiana Is Moving In A New Direction.”
With the NBA season just weeks away, most teams around the association are pretty comfortable with the guys they have, but it doesn't mean that we can't expect some changes in the months to come. Specifically, out in Indiana, the likelihood is that star big man Myles Turner is on...
Yardbarker
Latest on Braves/Mets series potentially moving from Truist Park
Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm, and what it does after it touches land could decide where this week’s Braves and Mets series is played. According to several sources, Major League Baseball has already had discussions with both clubs about potential alternatives, but no decision will be made until there’s a better idea of if the storm will end up hitting Atlanta.
Yardbarker
Did Penn State choose the wrong quarterback in 2020?
Recent comments from national sports media analysts call into question whether Penn State made the right decision to pick Sean Clifford over Will Levis following the 2020 season. Yesterday, as Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joined The Herd for his weekly appearance, show host Colin Cowherd gushed about...
Yardbarker
Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains
The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
The Twins Made Their Collapse Official Wednesday Night
The Minnesota Twins are going home this October. It was an interesting night for them on Wednesday. Their 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox made it certain that Chicago would miss the postseason. But the Seattle Mariners, who currently hold the third AL Wild Card spot, won last night,...
Yardbarker
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Marquis Teague was a McDonald's All-American and ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2011, according to ESPN. During his one season at Kentucky, he played in 40 games and averaged 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar found dead after rock climbing accident
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two rock climbers found dead near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were involved in a climbing accident, which was reported to local firefighters in the early afternoon. With limited road access in the area, firefighters hiked to the reported location where they found the two deceased victims.
50-years-ago, Roberto Clemente cemented his legacy with #3,000
50 years ago today, “The Great One” cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step on a baseball field. Roberto Clemente hit a double to left-center field for hit number 3,000 at Three Rivers Stadium in a 5-0 win against the Mets.
‘I'll always find a way’: Hurricane Ian couldn’t stop this Eagles fan from flying his flag
Eagles fans are known for being some of the toughest in the NFL. They cheer, boo, shout, heckle and — for one fan transplanted to Southwest Florida — stand in extremely dangerous winds as a hurricane barrels toward home.
