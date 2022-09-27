Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Eden Housing Pays $31.3MM for 119-Unit Multifamily Property in Azusa￼
With the aim of bringing more affordable housing options to the Greater Los Angeles area, Eden Housing has recently acquired a 119-unit multifamily building in Azusa. According to public records, the property was acquired from an entity affiliated with Clear Capital LLC for $31.3 million, or about $263,025 per unit.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
theregistrysocal.com
561-Room Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Los Angeles Trades in $54.5MM Deal
While California’s hotel industry has largely seen a decrease in property sales following a record-setting year in 2021, busy markets throughout Southern California have continued to see large transactions. In one recent transaction that closed this month, the Four Points by Sheraton at LAX has sold for $54.5 million,...
easyreadernews.com
The restaurant without a gimmick
Nick’s in Manhattan Beach shows little ingenuity in decor or menu, but that’s not a bad thing. Manhattan Beach has several restaurants that are architectural showpieces, among them the otherworldly Esperanza, sleek Zinc at Shade, the retro grandeur of The Arthur J, and hyper-modern Love & Salt. Places that can’t afford the architects and decorators festoon their places with surf memorabilia, photos they purchased from the Historical Society, or kitsch to convey that sense of being part of local culture. They appeal to people who think of beach culture as distinctive and stylish, and most offer original menu items that reinforce that appeal.
2urbangirls.com
2 Inglewood condos hit the market
INGLEWOOD – Despite home prices lowering slightly in the city of Inglewood two condos have hit the market that are worth a second look. These condos are located in gated communities in close proximity of the Kia Forum and SoFi Stadium which could make access to your home challenging on game days, however, both communities come with loads of perks that make living their enjoyable.
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
theregistrysocal.com
Trammell Crow Residential’s Planned 756-Unit Development in Long Beach Moves Forward With $29.5MM Acquisition of Project Site
A 756-unit residential project planned for Long Beach is taking another step forward, after Trammell Crow Residential purchased the nearly six-acre development site earlier this month. According to public records, Trammell Crow Residential purchased the site from the City of Long Beach for $29.53 million. The project site currently is...
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles
Southern California Is Still Golden: If Everyone is Leaving, Why is the Housing Market so Strong?
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
theregistrysocal.com
EastGroup Offers Fully-Leased Monterey Park Office Property for Sale with $20MM Asking Price
An out-of-state investor is looking to test the market with a fully-leased property in suburban Monterey Park, Calif. The owner, Ridgeland, Miss.-based EastGroup Properties, has placed on the market for sale the 78,866 square foot office building located at 2525 Corporate Place. The asking price on the sale is $20 million, or $254 per square foot, according to the property’s offering document.
theregistrysocal.com
Grubb Properties Plans 178-Unit Apartment Community in North Hollywood
Grubb Properties, a North Carolina-based investment and development company with a focus on essential housing, is planning to add 178 apartment units to North Hollywood. According to a proposal submitted to the City of Los Angeles, the Noho Link Apartments would redevelop the Laemmle NoHo 7 theater with plans to have the project completed in 2025.
