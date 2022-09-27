ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

CPAC backtracks on tweet criticizing US aid to Ukraine

The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) tweeted Saturday that its account delayed the deletion of an “unapproved” post on the Ukrainian crisis due to the time difference of an event its hosting in Sydney, Australia. According to screenshots of the post shared on Twitter, CPAC had tweeted that...
U.S. POLITICS
msn.com

Putin takes a step closer to annexation after sham referendums

Vladimir Putin took another step closer towards annexing vast swathes of Ukraine by signing decrees recognising two regions of the war-torn country as independent states after Moscow staged a series of fake referendums there and forced the hostage population to vote in favour of joining Russia. The Kremlin dictator on...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy