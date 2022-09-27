Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
CPAC backtracks on tweet criticizing US aid to Ukraine
The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) tweeted Saturday that its account delayed the deletion of an “unapproved” post on the Ukrainian crisis due to the time difference of an event its hosting in Sydney, Australia. According to screenshots of the post shared on Twitter, CPAC had tweeted that...
'Woman. Life. Freedom': Thousands march in Paris to back Iran protests
Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to condemn Iran's Islamic leadership in a giant show of solidarity with the protests that erupted there after the death in custody of young Mahsa Amini. They chanted "death to the Islamic republic!"
msn.com
Putin takes a step closer to annexation after sham referendums
Vladimir Putin took another step closer towards annexing vast swathes of Ukraine by signing decrees recognising two regions of the war-torn country as independent states after Moscow staged a series of fake referendums there and forced the hostage population to vote in favour of joining Russia. The Kremlin dictator on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The old junta leader makes way for the new in Burkina Faso's second coup of the year
The power grab deepens fears that the political chaos could divert attention from an Islamic insurgency whose violence has killed thousands and forced 2 million to flee their homes.
msn.com
HOLD Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Putin to sign annexation of Ukrainian regions; U.S. to increase pressure on Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally move Friday to seize four regions of Ukraine. In a ceremony at the Kremlin, and in defiance of international warnings, he is expected to sign so-called “accession treaties” to annex the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Late on Thursday, Putin...
Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
Comments / 0