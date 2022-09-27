Read full article on original website
mmm-online.com
Recludix Pharma taps Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer
Recludix Pharma named Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer Thursday morning. Caldemeyer most recently served as VP of business development at Everest Medicines, a Shanghai-based biotech, where he managed an alliance with Gilead Sciences. Prior to that, he worked at a number of pharmaceutical companies, including mbrx, Array Biopharma, Amgen...
mmm-online.com
Arpeggio Biosciences CEO examines the biotech landscape
The biotech sector has been on a rollercoaster ride through 2022. Following 2021, which was filled with record-setting growth and sizable investments in biotech companies, significant obstacles have emerged in the industry. According to an Ernst & Young report released in June, the biotech industry exceeded expectations during the COVID-19...
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, September 30, 2022
An experimental Ebola vaccine trial may begin soon in Uganda. The trial could get underway within a couple of weeks and definitely before the end of October, said Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, who heads WHO’s R&D Blueprint effort to develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines to respond to outbreaks of rare and dangerous pathogens. (STAT News)
mmm-online.com
Prime Global buys creative digital agency Earthware
Prime Global announced Thursday that it acquired creative digital agency Earthware in an effort to bolster its technology capabilities. This is the second major acquisition for Prime Global, which supports pharma and biotech brands, since it partnered with Levine Leichtman Capital Partners in April 2021. The medical communications firm bought HCD Economics, a company focused on health economics and outcomes research and real-world evidence, in January 2022.
mmm-online.com
Stride Health brings on former WW exec Lee Hurley as CMO
Stride Health, a healthcare startup, announced Thursday that it hired Lee Hurley as its chief marketing officer. Hurley formerly served as CMO of Northwestern Mutual and spent more than a decade in leadership positions at WW (formerly WeightWatchers). “This year has been a monumental year for the company and Lee’s...
mmm-online.com
Implicity adds two senior team leaders
Remote patient monitoring company Implicity has hired two new people to its senior leadership team. Vanessa Joyce will join as VP of sales for North America, and Megan Grosz will serve as global head of marketing and communications. Joyce brings 30 years of experience in med tech marketing, and previously...
mmm-online.com
Omnicom Group EVP Peter Sherman to depart
Omnicom Group’s EVP Peter Sherman, a key architect of the network’s integrated service model, is departing at the end of the year to pursue a career as an educator. Sherman is responsible for Omnicom’s global client strategy and works across its portfolio of agencies to define new business best practices and integrated client models. His work has played a key role in helping Omnicom gain and retain its largest clients. In his nearly nine-year tenure as EVP he has tripled Omnicom’s global client leaders group from 10 to 30 leaders.
mmm-online.com
Amylyx ALS drug Relyvrio wins FDA nod, but price raises eyebrows
In a widely expected move, the Food and Drug Administration approved Amylyx Pharma’s drug for treating adult patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) late Thursday. Formerly known as AMX0035, the combination drug is delivered via a powder formulation and will be sold under the trade name Relyvrio. It joins two other medications on the market for treating the illness commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease.
mmm-online.com
Novo Nordisk scoops up Ventus’ lead NLRP3 drug candidate for $70M
Novo Nordisk announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive development and license agreement for $70 million with Ventus Therapeutics for its NLRP3 inhibitor program. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the NLRP3 inhibitor program for several diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as chronic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic conditions.
