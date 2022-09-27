Omnicom Group’s EVP Peter Sherman, a key architect of the network’s integrated service model, is departing at the end of the year to pursue a career as an educator. Sherman is responsible for Omnicom’s global client strategy and works across its portfolio of agencies to define new business best practices and integrated client models. His work has played a key role in helping Omnicom gain and retain its largest clients. In his nearly nine-year tenure as EVP he has tripled Omnicom’s global client leaders group from 10 to 30 leaders.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO