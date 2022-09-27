Westmoreland County’s Republican commissioners Wednesday refused to vote on a plan to install one drop box for mail-in ballots at the courthouse. Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew said the box that had been in place for years in the courthouse’s lobby and last spring at the rear entrance of the building was underused and costly. Neither supported a proposal from Democratic Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher to continue the program to install one drop box at the courthouse’s rear entrance ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO