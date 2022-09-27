ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

garretthealth.org

Chronic Disease Program Serves Thousands in Garrett County

Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work, and play. During the summer, over one hundred physical activity opportunities, events, and programs were implemented to improve access for thousands of Garrett County residents.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
CBS News

'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
deepcreektimes.com

GRMC Orthopedics Ranked a High-performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) as a high-performing hospital in procedures and conditions for hip fractures. Since 2000, the Garrett County Orthopedics office of Dona Alvarez MD, Todd Feathers MD, and H. John Park MD – three board-certified orthopedic surgeons – have been delivering high-quality, personalized medical care to the residents of Garrett County and the surrounding areas.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Tribune-Review

Republican commissioners remove ballot drop box from Westmoreland courthouse

Westmoreland County’s Republican commissioners Wednesday refused to vote on a plan to install one drop box for mail-in ballots at the courthouse. Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew said the box that had been in place for years in the courthouse’s lobby and last spring at the rear entrance of the building was underused and costly. Neither supported a proposal from Democratic Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher to continue the program to install one drop box at the courthouse’s rear entrance ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
FAIRMONT, WV
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events

Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fatal Bedford County Turnpike Accident

State police say one person was killed early Monday morning following a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County. Investigators say the single-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, occurred at the 139.9 eastbound mile marker in Napier Township. Authorities say troopers were dispatched to the crash, around 2 a.m.,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

