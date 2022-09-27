Read full article on original website
Morgantown students walk out over Mon County Schools pride flag policy
A group of students and staff walked out of Morgantown High School on Wednesday, the second act of protest against Monongalia County Schools' policy which resulted in the removal of a pride flag within 24 hours.
Chronic Disease Program Serves Thousands in Garrett County
Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work, and play. During the summer, over one hundred physical activity opportunities, events, and programs were implemented to improve access for thousands of Garrett County residents.
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
GRMC Orthopedics Ranked a High-performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) as a high-performing hospital in procedures and conditions for hip fractures. Since 2000, the Garrett County Orthopedics office of Dona Alvarez MD, Todd Feathers MD, and H. John Park MD – three board-certified orthopedic surgeons – have been delivering high-quality, personalized medical care to the residents of Garrett County and the surrounding areas.
Police investigate possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County
WASHNGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials are investigating a possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County. Fayette County 911 told Channel 11 that units responded to the 100 block of Perry Avenue in Washington Township around 2:25 p.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 that the people in one of the houses...
Republican commissioners remove ballot drop box from Westmoreland courthouse
Westmoreland County’s Republican commissioners Wednesday refused to vote on a plan to install one drop box for mail-in ballots at the courthouse. Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew said the box that had been in place for years in the courthouse’s lobby and last spring at the rear entrance of the building was underused and costly. Neither supported a proposal from Democratic Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher to continue the program to install one drop box at the courthouse’s rear entrance ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
What to expect at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival
The Buckwheat Festival kicks off in Preston County this week, with activities starting as early as Tuesday.
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
Crash involving school bus sends one person to the hospital
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving a special needs school bus in Fairmont has sent one person to the hospital. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. on Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the accident,...
House damaged after fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was damaged after it caught fire. Dispatchers for 911 said first responders were called to Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township at around 10:54 a.m. The family was home at the time of the fire, but there were no...
Local cat rescue group under investigation after deplorable conditions found inside
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A few cats are still left roaming outside of a trailer affiliated with the Cat Aid Network — a rescue group now left in limbo after humane officers discovered a horrid situation inside a Derry Township trailer. “I didn’t even know that there was...
Former Washington County deputy accused of impersonating officer to be dismissed from prior charges
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A former Washington County deputy is behind bars after police said he impersonated an officer and tried to be dismissed from prior criminal charges against him. According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, Andreas Veneris was arrested after police said he presented himself as a...
Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend
Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events
Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
2 deadly crashes just hours apart on Route 51 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two horrific accidents on Route 51 in Fayette County — just within a couple of miles of each other. Three people were killed in these two fiery crashes within 12 hours of each other. We spoke to the neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of...
Fatal Bedford County Turnpike Accident
State police say one person was killed early Monday morning following a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County. Investigators say the single-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, occurred at the 139.9 eastbound mile marker in Napier Township. Authorities say troopers were dispatched to the crash, around 2 a.m.,...
Man killed in early morning car crash in East Huntingdon Township
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. According to the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, 62-year-old James Shifko, from Hempfield Township, was driving south of Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township just before 7 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency.
