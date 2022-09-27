Read full article on original website
CNBC
8 million student loan borrowers will get automatic forgiveness. Here's what you need to know
Borrowers enrolled in income-driven student loan repayment plans may get their debt automatically discharged. Yet experts recommend they still take some steps. As part of President Joe Biden's historic student loan forgiveness plan, up to 8 million people could get automatic debt relief, according to the White House. Across the...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
CNET
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Here are key dates to know
When can you apply for student loan forgiveness? Mark your calendars, applications for student loan forgiveness are expected to open by the beginning of October. Here’s how to apply for student loan forgiveness.
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the student loan forgiveness under President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal...
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Completing the FAFSA – Quick Tips to Get You Started
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is your gateway to financial aid for college. The FAFSA opens for seniors, returning students, and adult learners October 1 each year. This form garners a lot of interest – and produces much anxiety – for the families filling it out. Luckily, you can approach this form with confidence given the right advice and tools.
Expecting Student Loan Forgiveness? 3 Ways To Plan Ahead Before Applying
For borrowers worried about paying off existing student loans, President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan -- announced in August -- may have provided some relief. See: What Is the Highest Income for...
CNET
Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled
As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
Millions of Americans will get automatic debt relief up to $20,000 – see if you’re eligible
UP to eight million people will get automatic debt relief under the government's new student loan plan, the White House has said. Most Americans with federal loans will qualify for up to $10,000 in cancellations. However, if a borrower received a Pell Grant, which is awarded to low-income students, recipients...
Financial aid filings from Iowa's high school seniors stabilize
For the first time in four years, FAFSA applications from Iowa high school seniors are ticking up as the state's younger generations take a hard look at whether higher education is worth it.Why it matters: College financial aid applications are a strong indicator of whether someone intends to pursue a college degree — either at a community college or four-year university.But they've been steadily declining since 2018-19, when the economy was more prosperous and more students chose to earn money right away, rather than go to school, said Meghan Oster of Iowa College Aid.By the numbers: This year, 18,355 public...
You may be eligible for $20,000 in student debt forgiveness and not even know it
An estimated 27 million borrowers are eligible for $20,000 in student loan debt forgiveness. When John Meyers heard about President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan relief, the 32-year-old began thinking of all the ways $10,000 in forgiveness would change his life. It would cut down his $29,000 student loan...
Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting
Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
'Start Here' takes a look at changes to student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the Department of Education scaled back President Joe Biden's federal student loan cancellation program to protect against legal challenges by six states, with new guidelines that excluded at least hundreds of thousands of borrowers initially told they qualified for the program. The move excludes people...
CoinDesk
I Made an NFT Collection to Represent My Student Loan Debt
Talk of mass student loan forgiveness will hopefully help students, but it can also shame them. Many people regard it as yet another expense we can't handle as a country while also refusing to acknowledge the societal expectation put upon young adults that they need to go to college to succeed. Additionally, loans for student borrowers are higher than almost any business loan and even most mortgage rates dating back to the 1980s.
