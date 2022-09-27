ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
WASHINGTON STATE
Journal Inquirer

Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Journal Inquirer

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House...
FOREIGN POLICY
Journal Inquirer

Murphy launching fundraiser to boost gun safety, help Democrats

Passing additional gun safety legislation depends on Democrats not just maintaining but growing their ranks in Congress, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is hoping his party can “defy the odds” in the November midterm elections and build on their majorities. Murphy is expected to announce Friday that he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they’ll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against its incumbent. Lombardo, who has spent his career in Las Vegas law enforcement and has served as sheriff since 2015, has often sparred with Sisolak, who began his political career with a 10-year stint on Nevada’s Board of Regents, which oversees higher education statewide, and later became chair of Clark County’s board of commissioners. Many of the subjects animating the race are also defining midterm races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education. ECONOMY:
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy