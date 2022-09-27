Read full article on original website
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court's new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight. The bill passed the House...
Murphy launching fundraiser to boost gun safety, help Democrats
Passing additional gun safety legislation depends on Democrats not just maintaining but growing their ranks in Congress, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is hoping his party can “defy the odds” in the November midterm elections and build on their majorities. Murphy is expected to announce Friday that he...
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they’ll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against its incumbent. Lombardo, who has spent his career in Las Vegas law enforcement and has served as sheriff since 2015, has often sparred with Sisolak, who began his political career with a 10-year stint on Nevada’s Board of Regents, which oversees higher education statewide, and later became chair of Clark County’s board of commissioners. Many of the subjects animating the race are also defining midterm races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education. ECONOMY:
