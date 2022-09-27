Beverly Marshall Winters Leazer was born on June 30th, 1937 in Van Buren County, Iowa. She died on September 28th, 2022. Those spare details don’t even begin to explain what a remarkable woman she was. My mother was born into the Marshall clan. We all loved, laughed, argued, and fought with equal passion. Mom and her four surviving siblings learned how hard life was during the lead-up to WW2. She was a farm kid at the tail end of the Depression. She learned a frugality and work ethic that served her well throughout her entire life. She graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1955, and worked hard her entire adult life.

