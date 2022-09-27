Read full article on original website
Beverly Leazer
Beverly Marshall Winters Leazer was born on June 30th, 1937 in Van Buren County, Iowa. She died on September 28th, 2022. Those spare details don’t even begin to explain what a remarkable woman she was. My mother was born into the Marshall clan. We all loved, laughed, argued, and fought with equal passion. Mom and her four surviving siblings learned how hard life was during the lead-up to WW2. She was a farm kid at the tail end of the Depression. She learned a frugality and work ethic that served her well throughout her entire life. She graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1955, and worked hard her entire adult life.
Tammy Cooper
Tammy Lynn Cooper 62 of Milton, Iowa passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Tammy was born in Corydon, Iowa on July 25, 1960 to Garold and Marilyn (Thatcher) Warren. She was united in marriage to Gordon Oliver in October of 1975. Together they were blessed with five children; Paul, Leanne, Traci, Dennis and Melonie. She later married Gary Cooper in November of 2004 and was blessed with three step-children, Gracie, Frances, and Gina.
Troy McClaran
Troy Andrew McClaran, age 55 of Birmingham, passed away, Wednesday September 28, 2022, at the Jefferson County Health Center. Troy was born in Keosauqua on May 26, 1967, to Robert E. and Judith A. Howard McClaran. He lived all his life in Van Buren County Iowa. Troy worked with Tenco...
William “Bill” Raymond Wheeler
William “Bill” Raymond Wheeler age 82 of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Ottumwa Regional Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors and mailed to Donna Wheeler, P.O. Box 14, Freemont, Iowa 52561.
Hospice Announces Volunteer Training
Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties announced a volunteer training scheduled for late October and early November. The free training is slated for Friday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Nov. 4. Persons interested in becoming Hospice volunteers need to attend both days. The training will run from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day and lunch will be provided.
KRKN Athlete of the Week: Jesse Cornelison, EBF Football
Shawn McCarty State Farm Agent, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate football player Jesse Cornelison of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. Cornelison, a junior, racked up 235 all-purpose yards, scored four touchdowns and...
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Davis County Boys Cross Country
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Davis County boys’ cross country squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. The Mustang freshman, sophomore, and...
KTWA Athlete of the Week: Shane Helmick, Moravia Football
Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Moravia Football Player Shane Helmick, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. The junior quarterback threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns plus ran for 24 yards and two more scores in the Mohawks’ 84-6 win over Seymour.
KKSI Athlete of the Week: Brady McWhirter, Pekin Cross Country
Josh, Brenda, and the team at Meridian Credit Union in Ottumwa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Pekin Cross Country runner Brady McWhirter, our 101.5 KKSI-FM Athlete of the Week!. McWhirter, a sophomore, claimed the best boys varsity time across all grade levels by posting a time of...
