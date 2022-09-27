RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Blake Arndt and Haruya Iwasaki of the Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer team earned GAC/MIAA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in a pair of wins for the Tigers last week. Arndt was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Iwasaki was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week. The Tigers won 4-0 over Ouachita Baptist and 5-1 over Harding last week in Hays.

