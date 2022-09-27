Read full article on original website
Hays’ largest craft fair to take place this weekend
The Your Voice Through Cancer Craft Boutique will be at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. This event raises funds for Your Voice Through Cancer in two ways: vendors paying a rental fee to be part of the fair and vendors and local businesses donating items to be raffled off. This...
Hays Symphony to perform Masterworks Concert
The Hays Symphony Orchestra will be performing this year’s first Masterworks concert, American Tapestry, this weekend. According to the Hays Symphony website, “American Tapestry will feature Ivalah Allen singing Samuel Barber’s lush and nostalgic Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Three rarely-heard works by the great American composers David Diamond, Wallingford Riegger, and Morton Gould will complete our sonic tapestry.”
Mills earns MIAA golf honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State sophomore golfer Maddux Mills has been named the latest MIAA Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week presented by T-Shotz, announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) by the league office. Mills placed third in a field of 100 golfers at this week’s MSSU Men’s...
Mills third, Tigers 10th at fall invite
MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. – Fort Hays State sophomore men’s golfer Maddux Mills finished third out of 100 golfers at the 2022 MSSU Men’s Fall Invitational this week at Shangri-La Golf Club & Resort, a par-72, 6,876-yard course. The Tigers placed 10th as a team at 44-over 908 across three rounds, finishing just two shots back of a tie for seventh out of 19 programs in attendance.
Women’s golf ninth at home event
The Fort Hays State women’s golf team placed ninth at the Lady Tiger Classic this week at Smoky Hill Country Club (Sept. 26-27). The Tigers posted a team score of 333 in the second round after opening the tournament with a first-round 328 on Monday. Hannah Nimmo paced the...
Harry Potter Family Night and much more at Hays Public Library
This evening, the Hays Public Library is hosting a “Harry Potter Family Night”. The event will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Hays Public Library in the Schmidt Gallery and is open to all members of the community. Sara Doyle, the learning experience coordinator...
Arndt, Iwasaki earn league honors
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Blake Arndt and Haruya Iwasaki of the Fort Hays State Men’s Soccer team earned GAC/MIAA Player of the Week honors for their efforts in a pair of wins for the Tigers last week. Arndt was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Iwasaki was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week. The Tigers won 4-0 over Ouachita Baptist and 5-1 over Harding last week in Hays.
