Alvin ISD student in custody after stabbing incident involving faculty member, district says
An Alvin Junior High student is in custody Tuesday after a stabbing incident involving a faculty member, the district said in a statement. Just after 8 a.m., ABC13 saw a presence of Alvin ISD officers on campus, which is in the 2300 block of South Street. "Out of abundance of caution, the faculty member has been transported to a local hospital," the statement said in part. It was not clear what kind of weapon or object was used in the incident, but the district confirmed it did not involve a knife. Alvin ISD Police Department is investigating the incident and appropriate charges will be filed. For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
