Alvin, TX

Alvin ISD student in custody after stabbing incident involving faculty member, district says

By Jeff Ehling via
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MHnK_0iCGFehc00

An Alvin Junior High student is in custody Tuesday after a stabbing incident involving a faculty member, the district said in a statement.

Just after 8 a.m., ABC13 saw a presence of Alvin ISD officers on campus, which is in the 2300 block of South Street.

"Out of abundance of caution, the faculty member has been transported to a local hospital," the statement said in part.

It was not clear what kind of weapon or object was used in the incident, but the district confirmed it did not involve a knife.

Alvin ISD Police Department is investigating the incident and appropriate charges will be filed.

houstonpublicmedia.org

Alvin Junior High student arrested after allegedly stabbing faculty member

A student at Alvin Junior High was arrested Tuesday morning after the student allegedly stabbed a faculty member. According to the Houston Chronicle, the faculty member is a football coach and teaches technology. Renae Rives, Alvin ISD communications director, said in an emailed statement that the incident occurred before students...
Click2Houston.com

Man charged after shooting neighbor’s dog following dispute over dinged vehicle; also charged with DWI, docs say

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after shooting a neighbor’s dog following an argument over him striking that neighbor’s vehicle, according to court documents. Emanuel Bonilla, 65, has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, aggravated assault and driving while intoxicated from a series of events that happened on Sunday in southwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

21-year-old arrested, charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton

ANGLETON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Angleton. Haydn Dean Muriheid, 21, has been charged with a second-degree felony. On Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:10 a.m., officers from the Angleton Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive person...
ANGLETON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
