Public Safety

Goose Idiot
5d ago

Wow!! Tax, insurance, bank (and possibly wire) fraud. This guy must be a graduate of Trump University!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🍭🍭🍭🍭

CNBC

Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme

Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay His Third Ex-Wife $225,000 by Manhattan Judge

A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election. On Saturday, Giuliani told the New York Post that he didn’t appear in court because he “didn’t know about it.” He added, “I have never missed a court date. I am a pretty busy guy—one of the busiest in the United States—and I have never missed a court date.”Read it at New York Post
The Associated Press

Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes,” Murphy, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement. Florio was a longtime public servant who held numerous posts on the local, county, state and federal levels.
CBS New York

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio dies

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio died Sunday at the age of 85.The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer served eight terms in Congress before becoming New Jersey's 49th governor. His law partner shared the news on Twitter, saying Florio passed away Sunday night surrounded by friends and family. Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order Monday to fly flags at half-staff in his honor. "Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes," he tweeted.
