The dream of another Iowa giantslaying against a Top 5 opponent died a quiet, methodical death on a sunny, pleasant day in Kinnick Stadium as Michigan patiently squeezed the life out of Iowa for the better part of three quarters en route to a 27-14 victory. A spirited quasi-comeback in the fourth quarter made the final stats (and scoreline) look a bit more competitive than the game truly was this afternoon.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO