The Napkin: Week 4 betting recap includes multiple close calls

By Sergio De La Espriella
 5 days ago
There are times when I’m just flat-out wrong about a bet. Look no further than the Week 3 edition of The Napkin. That one was rough.

But there are other times when I take the time to do the homework, make an educated bet that I’m confident in, and I still come out on the losing end. Ironically, I’m feeling great about last week. There were some close calls, but I think my logic was sound. If a couple of things go differently, I’m looking at a winning week.

That’s the name of the game, though. All we can do is look back, see what went wrong, and make the adjustments necessary to pick up ground on my losing record. No is not the time to panic and go chasing some crazy odds. Keep it consistent. Stay the course.

Here’s a recap of what my Week 4 picks looked like.

And now, let’s see how we did.

LOSS: North Carolina (-1.5) VS Notre Dame

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s actually pretty smart that I talked myself into thinking the North Carolina defense would be the unit that would make the difference. My mistake was thinking it would make a positive difference for me, not a negative one.

The Tar Heels’ defense started out strong, and then went ghost in the 2nd quarter, allowing 24 points going into halftime. Another 21 second-half points were too much for Drake May and the UNC offense to come back from.

Credit to Notre Dame for showing some consistency for the first time since the Ohio State game. It’s clear they don’t have the same team as last year. That doesn’t mean they’re bad, just not a playoff contender.

Week 4 so far: 0-1

LOSS: Rutgers (+7.5) vs Iowa

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Are you kidding me? The over hit? In the biggest lock of the year?

This is the gambling gods punishing me for being so arrogant with my Rutgers plus-7.5 pick.

In my defense, if it wasn’t for Iowa‘s two defensive touchdowns in the first half, not only does the over hit but my bet covers.

The Sicko’s Committee must have had a field day with this one.

Week 4 so far: 0-2

LOSS: Stanford (+13.5) vs Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As much as I love my TailGators co-host Kevin Borba, who covers Stanford for FanNation’s All Cardinal, I am never listening to him again.

My review of this game will be what Borba told me verbatim when I texted him Sunday morning to complain about his horrendous advice:

“They were one more cheap score away from covering

But when you get sacked 8 times and turn the ball over 3 it’s a tough mix”

I guess he’s right. Washington is legit and Stanford is what we all thought they were; good enough to hang around in the first half, not good enough to keep it close for all four quarters.

Week 4 so far: 0-3

WIN: Clemson vs Wake Forest - Over 55.5

The Greenville News

This game was the highlight of the 12 p.m. slate on Saturday. The game went into double overtime and saw Clemson win 51-45, extending the Tigers’ win streak in the series to 14 straight.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looked really good in this game. He made some throws worthy of being made on Sundays. Some NFL GM is going to be very happy picking him up in the late rounds next spring.

The over covered when Clemson converted a two-point attempt with 4:29 left in the third quarter to make it 28-28.

Never in doubt.

Week 4 so far: 1-3

"High Noon" Parlay - Kansas ML vs Duke - WIN

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is everything that I love about college football in one picture. The “We Want Bama” sign, a packed crowd in Kansas, the Jayhawks being 4-0 and in first place in the Big 12. All of this just brings a smile to my face.

Kansas has a quarterback and he’s legit. Jalon Daniels is really good, and he’s in a prime position to lead the Jayhawks to a bowl game this season. But why stop there? I don’t see any reason why Kansas can’t be in contention to play for a Big 12 title.

At a minimum, I expect Kansas to continue to make appearances on The Napkin. Hey, they might even get a visit from College Gameday.

"High Noon" Parlay - Baylor ML vs Iowa State - WIN

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

This game played out exactly how I expected it to. Matt Campbell kept the Cyclones in this game with his brilliant defensive coaching.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, the team on the other side is coached by another defensive genius in Dave Aranda. Baylor also has more talent than Iowa State.

Good game throughout, but never in any real danger.

"High Noon" Parlay - SMU ML vs TCU - LOSS

AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

This was my one emotional play of the week. I was betting on SMU having a chip on their shoulder and giving it to their former head coach.

While the Mustangs were competitive, TCU was just too good for them.

This is what I get for making an emotional play.

Final Week 4 tally: 1-4

Week 4 final: 1-4

Season Total: 7-15

Not a great “bounce back” week, if you ask me. All of my bets were made with good intentions. Football just doesn’t care about my intentions.

Next week is another opportunity to improve. I think the biggest lesson I should take away from the last two weeks is that I should go back to my betting basics. I’ve been stretching my logic over the last two weeks, and it might benefit me to look for some simple bets to build my record back up.

Week 5 will be out on Friday. Until then, I’ll leave you with the greatest Horns Down of all time.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Rutgers’ Greg Schiano shake hands following heated end to game

The biggest buzz moment from Saturday’s Rutgers at Ohio State game wasn’t a highlight reel play but rather the interaction between Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and the Buckeyes’ Ryan Day. Schiano and Day exchanged words in the fourth quarter of Ohio State‘s comprehensive 49-10 win over Rutgers. At issue was what appeared at the time to be a fake punt attempt from Ohio State’s Jesse Micro. The punter was then hit out of bounds by Rutgers’ returner Aron Cruickshank, who was ejected from the game. This led to Schiano running from the sideline to separate his team from the Ohio...
What one word best describes the Texas A&M Football team?

Now that we are almost 5 weeks into the 2022  college football season, we are finally starting to get an idea of who these teams are. Thousands of words have graced the pages of this website and many others, describing the Aggies football team and their offensive struggles, and defensive dominance, but as Kevin on The Office once said, “Why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick?” So on Friday, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report decided to work through the top-25 teams in college football, describing them in one word. His entry for the Aggies? 17. Texas A&M Aggies: Unconvincing Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, barely beat an unimpressive Miami team and squeaked out a victory over Arkansas thanks to a fortuitous defensive score and the aforementioned bizarre missed kick. Look, you cannot take the 3-1 record from the Aggies. But the confidence meter, on a 1-10 scale, probably isn’t reading higher than a 4 or 5 in College Station. List Social media reactions to 5-Star DL David Hicks' commitment to Texas A&M List Texas A&M football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups
Tar Heels receive votes again in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are now 4-1` on the year after a big win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The win moved the Tar Heels to 1-0 in ACC play and got them back on track as the stretch run approaches. But the win also moved UNC back into the getting votes section in the USA TODAY Coaches’ poll that was released on Sunday. A week after not receiving any votes, the Tar Heels received 9 votes, putting them at No. 40 overall in the poll. The Tar Heels head on the road to take...
AP Top 25 Week 5 update moves Penn State into top 10

Penn State is now a consensus top 10 team after the updated AP Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. Within hours of officially moving up to No. 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Penn State took over the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25 as well. Penn State moved up one spot in this week’s AP Top 25, from No. 11 to No. 10 following its win over Northwestern in Week 5. The Nittany Lions were passed by Ole Miss, who jumped from No. 14 up to No. 9 after their home win over Kentucky,...
Halftime Hash Marks: Recapping Florida football's dominant first half vs. EWU

The first half of football from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has wrapped up as the Florida Gators head to the locker room with a 35-3 lead over the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles. While the home team did not exactly look particularly spectacular in all aspects of the game, there was enough left on the field to have the UF faithful feeling good in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's emotional win over Arkansas

In one of the strangest, most momentum-swinging games you have ever seen, No. 2 Alabama went on the road and defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26. The Crimson Tide would come out of the gates on fire and quickly jumped on the Hogs 14-0. Then, one of the scariest moments of the college football season happened when star quarterback Bryce Young exited the contest with a shoulder injury.
Clemson stays put in the Coaches Poll after a top-10 win

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a big week hosting College GameDay and walking away with a top 10-win over rival NC State to remain undefeated. Clemson taking down NC State wasn’t the only exciting action around the ACC, with Wake Forest pulling out a big-time win on the road against Florida State. Arguably the most interesting outcome of the week for the conference was Georgia Tech pulling off a road win over Pittsburgh. Outside the conference, Georgia struggled again this week, squeaking by Missouri and a kicker who was nailing 50-yarders. It was another wild week of college football. You can see below what...
