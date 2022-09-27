The Napkin: Week 4 betting recap includes multiple close calls

There are times when I’m just flat-out wrong about a bet. Look no further than the Week 3 edition of The Napkin. That one was rough.

But there are other times when I take the time to do the homework, make an educated bet that I’m confident in, and I still come out on the losing end. Ironically, I’m feeling great about last week. There were some close calls, but I think my logic was sound. If a couple of things go differently, I’m looking at a winning week.

That’s the name of the game, though. All we can do is look back, see what went wrong, and make the adjustments necessary to pick up ground on my losing record. No is not the time to panic and go chasing some crazy odds. Keep it consistent. Stay the course.

Here’s a recap of what my Week 4 picks looked like.

And now, let’s see how we did.

LOSS: North Carolina (-1.5) VS Notre Dame

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s actually pretty smart that I talked myself into thinking the North Carolina defense would be the unit that would make the difference. My mistake was thinking it would make a positive difference for me, not a negative one.

The Tar Heels’ defense started out strong, and then went ghost in the 2nd quarter, allowing 24 points going into halftime. Another 21 second-half points were too much for Drake May and the UNC offense to come back from.

Credit to Notre Dame for showing some consistency for the first time since the Ohio State game. It’s clear they don’t have the same team as last year. That doesn’t mean they’re bad, just not a playoff contender.

Week 4 so far: 0-1

LOSS: Rutgers (+7.5) vs Iowa

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Are you kidding me? The over hit? In the biggest lock of the year?

This is the gambling gods punishing me for being so arrogant with my Rutgers plus-7.5 pick.

In my defense, if it wasn’t for Iowa‘s two defensive touchdowns in the first half, not only does the over hit but my bet covers.

The Sicko’s Committee must have had a field day with this one.

Week 4 so far: 0-2

LOSS: Stanford (+13.5) vs Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

As much as I love my TailGators co-host Kevin Borba, who covers Stanford for FanNation’s All Cardinal, I am never listening to him again.

My review of this game will be what Borba told me verbatim when I texted him Sunday morning to complain about his horrendous advice:

“They were one more cheap score away from covering But when you get sacked 8 times and turn the ball over 3 it’s a tough mix”

I guess he’s right. Washington is legit and Stanford is what we all thought they were; good enough to hang around in the first half, not good enough to keep it close for all four quarters.

Week 4 so far: 0-3

WIN: Clemson vs Wake Forest - Over 55.5

The Greenville News

This game was the highlight of the 12 p.m. slate on Saturday. The game went into double overtime and saw Clemson win 51-45, extending the Tigers’ win streak in the series to 14 straight.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman looked really good in this game. He made some throws worthy of being made on Sundays. Some NFL GM is going to be very happy picking him up in the late rounds next spring.

The over covered when Clemson converted a two-point attempt with 4:29 left in the third quarter to make it 28-28.

Never in doubt.

Week 4 so far: 1-3

"High Noon" Parlay - Kansas ML vs Duke - WIN

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This is everything that I love about college football in one picture. The “We Want Bama” sign, a packed crowd in Kansas, the Jayhawks being 4-0 and in first place in the Big 12. All of this just brings a smile to my face.

Kansas has a quarterback and he’s legit. Jalon Daniels is really good, and he’s in a prime position to lead the Jayhawks to a bowl game this season. But why stop there? I don’t see any reason why Kansas can’t be in contention to play for a Big 12 title.

At a minimum, I expect Kansas to continue to make appearances on The Napkin. Hey, they might even get a visit from College Gameday.

"High Noon" Parlay - Baylor ML vs Iowa State - WIN

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

This game played out exactly how I expected it to. Matt Campbell kept the Cyclones in this game with his brilliant defensive coaching.

Unfortunately for Iowa State, the team on the other side is coached by another defensive genius in Dave Aranda. Baylor also has more talent than Iowa State.

Good game throughout, but never in any real danger.

"High Noon" Parlay - SMU ML vs TCU - LOSS

AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

This was my one emotional play of the week. I was betting on SMU having a chip on their shoulder and giving it to their former head coach.

While the Mustangs were competitive, TCU was just too good for them.

This is what I get for making an emotional play.

Final Week 4 tally: 1-4

Week 4 final: 1-4

Season Total: 7-15

Not a great “bounce back” week, if you ask me. All of my bets were made with good intentions. Football just doesn’t care about my intentions.

Next week is another opportunity to improve. I think the biggest lesson I should take away from the last two weeks is that I should go back to my betting basics. I’ve been stretching my logic over the last two weeks, and it might benefit me to look for some simple bets to build my record back up.

Week 5 will be out on Friday. Until then, I’ll leave you with the greatest Horns Down of all time.

Disclaimer

