Vicon wins additional contracts with LBVR provider Sandbox VR
September 30, 2022 – Vicon, a supplier of movement seize expertise and movement measurement options, has this week introduced that it has received further contracts with Sandbox VR, a supplier of location-based digital actuality (LBVR), because it declares the opening of six new areas. Vicon’s partnership with Sandbox VR...
Gerhard Zeiler Reassures Asia on Warner Bros Discovery’s Post-Merger, Growth Strategy
Gerhard Zeiler, president of International at Warner Bros. Discovery, has moved to reassure the Asia-Pacific region that it is an integral part of the group’s post-merger strategy. “Don’t believe that we don’t know how important Asia is for our company, he said Thursday. Zeiler was speaking at the APOS Convention in Singapore on Thursday. He cited examples of theatrical success for “Batman” and “Fantastic Beasts” in the region and investment in local production in the region. The reassurance may have been necessary following post-merger announcements that proposed changes in North America, Latin America and Europe ahead of Asia – despite recent external data...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
The biggest moonshots from 500 Global’s latest Demo Day • TechCrunch
The occasion comes simply weeks after Y Combinator had its bi-annual Demo Day, its first since transferring operations again to in-person. 500 Global, formerly branded under 500 Startups, has an accelerator that competes with YC. Both outfits look to again early-stage founders with cash and recommendation in alternate for fairness. YC has backed over 3,500 founders, whereas 500 Global has backed greater than 2,800 founders, in line with every establishment’s web sites. Unlike YC, 500 Global has geographic-specific accelerator applications, much like Techstars, with concentrate on areas like Aichi, Japan, Cambodia, and Alberta, Canada.
msn.com
EV Startup Arrival in Talks on Funds to Unlock US Market
(Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA surged after it said it’s in talks to raise capital to build and sell its products in the US. The company, which is primarily UK-based, also said it’s a step closer to operating so-called microfactories to produce battery-powered vans. The shares pared an early gain of as much as 17% on Friday to trade up 7.9% to 85 cents as of 9:42 a.m. in New York.
LG CNS Signs Channel Partnership with Unity
LG CNS has solid a Global Platinum Authorized Channel Partnership with Unity Technologies, the world’s high 3D platform firm, to cooperate within the metaverse enterprise. The platinum degree is a qualification granted solely to companions which have many digital transformation (DX) consultants, function specialised DX gross sales organizations, and conduct the DX enterprise on their very own. Applying Unity’s new companies to clients and having the aptitude to supply technical assist are additionally important circumstances for receiving the Platinum degree.
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
TechCrunch
Show, don’t tell: Tips for robotics startups raising a Series B during a downturn
But raising a Series B for a hardware startup can be even tougher. It has simply always been more difficult to get venture investors to fund a robotics project compared to a software-only venture, given robotics’ high capital requirements and the greater risk. However, the climb uphill can get...
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech
GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
Over 275 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
crypto-economy.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Brand, Telefonica Enters Web3 Space
With favoring circumstances around the blockchain space, more companies are exploring Web3 and modern technologies in Spain. The largest telecom service-providing company in Spain, Telefonica has dived into the Web3 space. Telefonica has now enabled payments through cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and other crypto tokens. The Madrid-based company...
World Screen News
Superprod Acquires Doug Schwalbe’s The Co-Production Company
Paris-based Superprod has acquired The Co-Production Company, founded by Doug Schwalbe. The New York-based boutique firm specializes in finance and distribution arrangements for international productions. Schwalbe, who founded The Co-Production Company in 2021 after serving as senior VP of co-production for DreamWorks Animation Television, will now become president of Superprod...
How VR and AR Are Infiltrating Industries from Aviation to Fashion [Thoughts After Dark]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — on daily basis, we publish the most recent information and evaluation to maintain our readers updated on what’s occurring in trade. Sign up here to get the day’s prime tales delivered straight to your inbox. When I used to be youthful, I...
thecoinrise.com
Warner Music Group partners with OpenSea to bring exclusive Web3 opportunities for its artists
Renowned music and entertainment company Warner Group (WMG) has decided to make a solid entry into the NFT world for which it has partnered with the world’s leading peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSea. As per the latest announcement by the entertainment giant, OpenSea will “provide a platform for select WMG...
Extremely Sweaty Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off Mixed Reality Swordfighting Game
Another day, one other Zucko fencing promo. If you did not know that Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is extraordinarily into fencing — and swords just generally — effectively, he’s. No massive deal or something, however he was the fencing team captain at his swanky boarding college, Phillip...
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
Leaked CAD images show Meta Quest 3 and its technical features
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. We’ve received the primary stable leaks about Meta Quest 3’s design and tech, they usually maintain just a few surprises. The leaks as soon as once more come...
Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse
RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ introduced the brand new all-in-one digital actuality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfy becoming, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) SupposeReality™ VRX options pancake optics and full coloration, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for blended actuality (MR) purposes. The SupposeReality VRX can also be supported by a full suite of end-to-end providers to assist companies obtain speed-to-solution and understand return on funding quicker.
