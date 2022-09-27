Read full article on original website
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native
Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
Tour Dubuque’s Caffeine Hot Spots for National Coffee Day
September 29 is National Coffee Day, so let's visit some of Dubuque's top Coffee Hot Spots!. One of Dubuque's most excellent cafes and coffeehouses is located on "the Central Curve" at 1798 Central Avenue. Owner Ryan Dies started roasting coffee beans at 13 and has brought his passion to Dubuque...
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Anti-Nuke Ship Charts Peaceful Course to Dubuque Port
While the news these days is filled with stories of war, particularly nuclear saber-rattling out of Russia, more people are intent on spreading hope over fear. Such as it is with the storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat. The ship will arrive in Dubuque on October 9, kicking off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war. The intent is to build support for getting rid of atomic weapons.
Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline
How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
Three Fun Fall Festivals to Celebrate Cheese, Beer and Pumpkins
From cheese to pumpkins to beer, there's something for everyone at many fabulous and fun fall festivals this weekend throughout the Tri-States. The Shullsburg Cheesefest is guaranteed to be a tasty affair on Saturday. This historic southwest Wisconsin hamlet will provide cheezy fun for everyone!. The day begins at 7...
See The Two Homes $1 Million Buys You In Dubuque This Week
$1,299,000 - 900 West 3rd St, Dubuque, IA 52001. The 1890s historic home at 900 West 3rd St. boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, and four baths on a .85 acre lot. The Zillow description calls it one of the finest examples of Queen Anne Architecture...
Anamosa’s Annual Pumpkinfest is Always a Fun & Gourdeous Day!
The fall days are already flying by, and I often remind myself that autumn is now here. October is fast approaching, meaning pumpkins and Halloween events throughout the Tri-States and eastern Iowa. One of the most prominent and prolific events is the 34th Annual Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin GIANT...
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
Name Released In Armed Robbery Thursday (9/29) Morning In Dubuque
UPDATE: According to a press release from the Dubuque Police; they have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Michael Popp (07/01/88) of Woodbury, MN. "Dubuque Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge Street for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that a white male suspect entered the store at approximately 0514 hours, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The suspect drove from the area in a red Chrysler 200 and was observed on City of Dubuque cameras leaving the city limits southbound on Highway 151/61. Other area law enforcement agencies were notified.
$80 Million Construction Project Begins at Field of Dreams
Work has commenced on the massive development project at the iconic Field of Dreams property in Dyersville, IA. The property is owned by Go the Distance Baseball, and the project, known as "Project Heaven," officially broke ground on Wednesday, September 28th. In April, the blueprint for the project was made...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning
According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting in Dubuque Tuesday (Sept 27)
It's been a busy summer/fall in the Port of Dubuque as the city has welcomed numerous large excursion riverboats and cruise lines to our All America city over the past several months. If you've missed other welcome parties and ribbon cuttings, you have just one more chance. Travel Dubuque, along...
New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees
Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
New Clinic in Galena Seeks to Provide Tri-Staters with Relief
Despite its designation as a pseudoscience, acupuncture has seen increasing popularity in America over the last several years. Research shows that over 14 million Americans have tried acupuncture at least once, up from eight million during the last study. It's become an increasingly in-demand practice for pain and stress relief, with a global market worth $24.55 billion in 2017.
Dubuque Museum Receives a $20K Grant
Running any business is tough, especially in our current climate. So any time I can report that a local business gets a sizable grant, I'm more than happy to do so. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium just announced that it has been awarded $20,000 in operational support as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners (CLP) from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Some Like it Hot! Annual Chili Cook-Off This Weekend (Oct 1)
Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off, presented by Calico Bean Market will be held this Saturday, October 1. This family-friendly tradition will again be held at Cable Car Square at 4th and Bluff in downtown Dubuque and everyone is encouraged to attend!
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka
The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
