ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WJOD

Tour Dubuque’s Caffeine Hot Spots for National Coffee Day

September 29 is National Coffee Day, so let's visit some of Dubuque's top Coffee Hot Spots!. One of Dubuque's most excellent cafes and coffeehouses is located on "the Central Curve" at 1798 Central Avenue. Owner Ryan Dies started roasting coffee beans at 13 and has brought his passion to Dubuque...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Anti-Nuke Ship Charts Peaceful Course to Dubuque Port

While the news these days is filled with stories of war, particularly nuclear saber-rattling out of Russia, more people are intent on spreading hope over fear. Such as it is with the storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat. The ship will arrive in Dubuque on October 9, kicking off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war. The intent is to build support for getting rid of atomic weapons.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcgivern
103.3 WJOD

Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)

My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
MAQUOKETA, IA
103.3 WJOD

Name Released In Armed Robbery Thursday (9/29) Morning In Dubuque

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Dubuque Police; they have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Michael Popp (07/01/88) of Woodbury, MN. "Dubuque Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge Street for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that a white male suspect entered the store at approximately 0514 hours, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The suspect drove from the area in a red Chrysler 200 and was observed on City of Dubuque cameras leaving the city limits southbound on Highway 151/61. Other area law enforcement agencies were notified.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

$80 Million Construction Project Begins at Field of Dreams

Work has commenced on the massive development project at the iconic Field of Dreams property in Dyersville, IA. The property is owned by Go the Distance Baseball, and the project, known as "Project Heaven," officially broke ground on Wednesday, September 28th. In April, the blueprint for the project was made...
DYERSVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Two Ladies#Travel Destinations#Learn#Midwestern
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
103.3 WJOD

Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning

According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
103.3 WJOD

New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees

Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
103.3 WJOD

New Clinic in Galena Seeks to Provide Tri-Staters with Relief

Despite its designation as a pseudoscience, acupuncture has seen increasing popularity in America over the last several years. Research shows that over 14 million Americans have tried acupuncture at least once, up from eight million during the last study. It's become an increasingly in-demand practice for pain and stress relief, with a global market worth $24.55 billion in 2017.
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Museum Receives a $20K Grant

Running any business is tough, especially in our current climate. So any time I can report that a local business gets a sizable grant, I'm more than happy to do so. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium just announced that it has been awarded $20,000 in operational support as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners (CLP) from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka

The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
GALENA, IL
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy