Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO