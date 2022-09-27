Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99
Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
TechRadar
Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch
Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked
Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
The best camera lens protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Having the best camera lens protector for your new iPhone 14 Pro will ensure your camera unit and lenses stay scratch-free
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
notebookcheck.net
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Phone Arena
Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences
If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
Android Authority
How to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone
If Apple has its way, actual physical cash could soon become museum antiquities. In the push to “do everything with your device,” you can add multiple documents to Apple Wallet as digital versions and eventually do away with your physical wallet altogether. Here’s how to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone.
iPhone 15 "Ultra" could replace Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack in 2023
In brief: The new Apple Watch Ultra could be the first in a new line of Ultra-class products and might even replace the Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes Apple is on track to introduce a redesigned iPhone in 2023. Apple used to overhaul the iPhone like clockwork every two years but nowadays, designs are lingering for three years.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
daystech.org
Safari Snuck in a New Feature on Your iPhone That Makes an Old Tool Even More Useful on Webpages « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
There’s a brand new hidden Safari function in your iPhone, one which makes it even simpler to search out phrases, numbers, phrases, and different textual content on a webpage. In case you did not know, Safari has a built-in “Find on Page” function on the iPhone, and it helps...
daystech.org
Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad
Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
daystech.org
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
