Cell Phones

laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
TechRadar

Apple discontinues various older iPhones after iPhone 14 series launch

Apple has discontinued many older iPhones, including iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 11. Apple routinely discontinues its older iPhones with the launch of the latest generation to curb the overlapping of phones in its portfolio. These iPhones are removed from the official Apple...
TechRadar

iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test goes about as well as you'd expect

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max did not escape unscathed in a recent drop test versus Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra and may have new owners of Apple's flagship phones shopping for cases. A major caveat here. YouTuber PhoneBuff's new iPhone 14 Pro Max CVS Galaxy S22 UYltra Drop Test (opens in...
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Ultra details may have just leaked

Three iPhone 14 models were released this past Friday, with a fourth (the Plus) will hit store shelves in a few days. Therefore, it might be too early to get excited about the iPhone 15 series. However, we already have major iPhone 15 rumors that detail some of the features of Apple’s 2023 series. One of the most interesting ones claims the “iPhone 15 Ultra” will replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max next year.
notebookcheck.net

Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max

Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Phone Arena

Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences

If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
Android Authority

How to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone

If Apple has its way, actual physical cash could soon become museum antiquities. In the push to “do everything with your device,” you can add multiple documents to Apple Wallet as digital versions and eventually do away with your physical wallet altogether. Here’s how to set up and use Apple Pay on your iPhone.
TechSpot

iPhone 15 "Ultra" could replace Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack in 2023

In brief: The new Apple Watch Ultra could be the first in a new line of Ultra-class products and might even replace the Pro Max atop the iPhone product stack. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes Apple is on track to introduce a redesigned iPhone in 2023. Apple used to overhaul the iPhone like clockwork every two years but nowadays, designs are lingering for three years.
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
daystech.org

Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad

Apple is out with its newest advert, centered on the facility of its iPhone 14 Pro digital camera system. The high-speed advert “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP important digital camera and options like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light efficiency, and extra. The new one-minute iPhone 14...
daystech.org

Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
