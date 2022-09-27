For many years, virtualization software program has provided a option to vastly multiply computer systems’ effectivity, internet hosting whole collections of computer systems as “virtual machines” on only one bodily machine. And for nearly as lengthy, safety researchers have warned concerning the potential darkish facet of that know-how: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” assaults, the place hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate digital machines, with doubtlessly no approach for a focused laptop to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has lastly jumped from analysis papers to actuality with warnings that one mysterious staff of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” assaults within the wild.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO