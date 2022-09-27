ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Report: Panthers’ McCaffrey Will Likely Play vs. Cardinals

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will likely play in Carolina’s game against the Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey, who has been dealing with a thigh injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The Panthers star running back missed multiple practices this week. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Browns vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play?

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, looking to avenge their last home game, a 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener. However, six players on each side have been designated as inactive and won't be participating in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia

Maryland picked up its fourth win of the season, defeating Michigan State 27-13 behind a strong defensive performance and an impressive outing from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. But after handing the Spartans their third consecutive loss of the season, Maryland coach Michael Locksley told reporters that it was a rough...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Vikings’ Lewis Cine Taken to Hospital After Leg Injury vs. Saints

View the original article to see embedded media. Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was reportedly transported to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl said on the broadcast. Cine, the Vikings’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chris Carr, Jen Jordan clash over abortion rights

ATLANTA — Despite their differences, the two candidates for Georgia attorney general share one important commonality: Both were trained at the University of Georgia law school. Incumbent Republican Chris Carr, who graduated from UGA in 1999, touts his conservative values and his successes prosecuting gangs and human traffickers as...
GEORGIA STATE

