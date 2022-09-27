ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after call-up

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Ogu_0iCG3wsT00

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.

Kazakhstan and Georgia, both part of the former Soviet Union, appeared to be the most popular destinations for those crossing by car, bicycle or on foot.

Those with visas for Finland or Norway also have been coming in by land. Plane tickets abroad had sold out quickly despite steep prices.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has said that only about 300,000 people with prior combat or other military service would be called up, but reports have emerged from various Russian regions that recruiters were rounding up men outside that description. That fueled fears of a much broader call-up, sending droves of men of all ages and backgrounds to airports and border crossings.

In announcing the number of Russians crossing the border, Kazakhstan Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said authorities will not send those who are avoiding the call-up back home, unless they are on an international wanted list for criminal charges.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to assist Russians entering his country “because of the current hopeless situation.”

"We must take care of them and ensure their safety. It is a political and a humanitarian issue. I tasked the government to take the necessary measures,” Tokayev said, adding that Kazakhstan will hold talks with Russia on the situation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men —...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia's withdrawal...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Latvia's election tests loyalties of ethnic-Russian voters

HELSINKI — (AP) — Neighboring Russia's attack on Ukraine helped shape the general election held Saturday in Latvia, where divisions among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority are likely to influence the makeup of parliament and war-induced energy concerns will preoccupy the next government. Several polls showed the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AFP

At least 129 dead in Indonesia football stadium riot

At least 129 people died at an Indonesian football stadium riot in which thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
FIFA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's nuclear power provider accused Russia on Saturday of "kidnapping" the head of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops and located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally. Russian...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
KIRO 7 Seattle

Czechia's ruling coalition wins election in Senate

PRAGUE — (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India — (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A group of Afghan women Saturday protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education center in the capital Kabul a day earlier, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration was quickly broken up by...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Ukraine#Russians#Tallinn#Defense Ministry
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of...
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
AMERICAS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerians celebrated the 62nd anniversary of their independence Saturday with the country's leader acknowledging the economic and security hardships citizens are facing as they prepare to vote for a new president in four months. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari rode a wave of goodwill...
AFRICA
KIRO 7 Seattle

19 killed, including 4 elite Guard members, in Iran attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city killed 19 people, including four members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday. The assailants in Friday's attack hid among worshippers near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gunfire erupts again in Burkina Faso day after 2nd coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Gunshots rang out Saturday in Burkina Faso's capital and soldiers deployed in the streets as tensions lingered a day after military officers overthrew the man who had seized power in a coup only nine months earlier in the West African nation. The...
AFRICA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Poland adds pregnancy to patients' medical data

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A new regulation that came into force in Poland Saturday requiring pregnancy information to be uploaded to the national digital system has raised concerns among women’s organizations that it could be another means for the conservative government to control women’s lives.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
133K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy