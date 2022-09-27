ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers slide to middle of pack

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers are an odd team to place through the first three weeks of the NFL season. Their defense is elite, but their offense has left a ton to be desired. USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings kept them up near the top 10 after two games, but their ugly loss in Denver pushed them toward the middle of the pack at No. 15 — their lowest rank since last season when they were 3-5 to start the year.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s shaky Sunday night and Trent Williams’ injury catalyzed the backward slide. Via USA TODAY’s Nate Davis:

Probably fair to expect QB Jimmy Garoppolo needs more time to knock off rust (and end-zone chalk from his cleats) as he settles back into his accustomed role – one that just got significantly tougher with All-Pro LT Trent Williams, perhaps one of the five best players in the league, set to miss a month or more with a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers are talented enough to beat any team in a given week. Their defense has allowed 28 points through three games and teams are averaging just 3.9 yards per play against them, a lower mark than the one allowed by the 1985 Bears and the 2000 Ravens.

Conversely, their offense has sputtered too often and it’s led to a couple of squandered efforts by that very good defensive unit.

The issue for San Francisco is through three weeks there are a lot of teams that fit the mold of “can beat any team any week.” There just aren’t that many awful teams this year, which is why even a tinge of mediocrity will push teams toward the middle.

If all goes well for the 49ers and Garoppolo improves while Williams doesn’t miss too much time, San Francisco could begin a climb back toward the top 10. For now though they look like a middling team that’s earned the heck out of a 15th spot in the power rankings.

