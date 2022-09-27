Read full article on original website
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 4 vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars will bust out the teal pants for the first time in 2022 when they travel for a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Jaguars revealed their uniform combination for Week 4: white jerseys over teal pants. Last season, the white-over-teal uniform was...
Game of the Week: How the Eagles can beat the Jaguars
If, before the 2022 season started, you wanted to place a bet that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the game of the year so far… well, your odds would have been remarkable, and if you did make that bet, you should get to Las Vegas as quickly as possible, because you were seeing things very few people saw.
Doug Pederson leaned heavily on Jaguars veterans to sell his philosophy to rest of the team
The season is early but the message Doug Pederson has been trying to deliver to the Jaguars has resonated. That’s been especially evident among the 17 players — nearly a third of the active roster entering Sunday’s game at Philadelphia (1 p.m., CBS) — who have been under Pederson, Urban Meyer last season and his interim replacement for four games, Darrell Bevell, and all or part of Doug Marrone’s tenure from 2017-20.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will face a savvy, sack-hungry Philadelphia front
For the second time in four games, Trevor Lawrence will face an elite defensive line with a taste for quarterbacks when the Jaguars play at Philadelphia on Sunday (1 p.m., CBS). His offensive line has kept him mostly upright this season, with only two sacks this season and none in...
Jaguars' secondary ready for challenge against Batman, offense organizing organic possessions
There’s a statue of Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson in Philadelphia. Well, more accurately, there’s a statue of Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles as an homage to their iconic “Philly Philly” moment in Super Bowl LII. The gutsy play call, on the grandest stage of football, helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl victory in three appearances.
Week 4 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the attention of the NFL when they shut out the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, but many still questioned if it was a fluke, or if this team is for real. The Jaguars made many naysayers believers last week in thrashing the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. This week could go...
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday. The first-round pick finished the month of September with 24 tackles, two interceptions, and an NFL-best six passes defended in three games played. Earlier this week, Lloyd jumped ahead of the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to oddsmakers.
Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) DNP on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was added to the injury report with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice. A mid-week downgrade is a bad sign for his potential availability on Sunday. Stay tuned for Friday's practice report and injury designation.
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London
Jaguars WR Zay Jones held out of Thursday practice with ankle injury
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, the team announced on its injury report. Jones, 27, didn’t appear on the report at all Wednesday and has been one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets so far this season. Through three games, he’s been targeted 24 times (second on the team behind Christian Kirk’s 27 targets) and has 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.
A Closer Look at the Jaguars with 5 Questions and Answers
SI Eagles Today takes an closer look at the Jacksonville Jauars with some questions for John Shipley, the publisher of SI's Jaguar Report
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
NEW ENGLAND (1-2) at GREEN BAY (2-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE: Packers by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 0-2-1, Packers 2-1.
RULES: Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
