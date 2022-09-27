ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game of the Week: How the Eagles can beat the Jaguars

If, before the 2022 season started, you wanted to place a bet that the Week 4 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the game of the year so far… well, your odds would have been remarkable, and if you did make that bet, you should get to Las Vegas as quickly as possible, because you were seeing things very few people saw.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Doug Pederson leaned heavily on Jaguars veterans to sell his philosophy to rest of the team

The season is early but the message Doug Pederson has been trying to deliver to the Jaguars has resonated. That’s been especially evident among the 17 players — nearly a third of the active roster entering Sunday’s game at Philadelphia (1 p.m., CBS) — who have been under Pederson, Urban Meyer last season and his interim replacement for four games, Darrell Bevell, and all or part of Doug Marrone’s tenure from 2017-20.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars' secondary ready for challenge against Batman, offense organizing organic possessions

There’s a statue of Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson in Philadelphia. Well, more accurately, there’s a statue of Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles as an homage to their iconic “Philly Philly” moment in Super Bowl LII. The gutsy play call, on the grandest stage of football, helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl victory in three appearances.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' Devin Lloyd named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month on Thursday. The first-round pick finished the month of September with 24 tackles, two interceptions, and an NFL-best six passes defended in three games played. Earlier this week, Lloyd jumped ahead of the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker in the race for Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to oddsmakers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Brian Baldinger
numberfire.com

Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) DNP on Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was added to the injury report with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice. A mid-week downgrade is a bad sign for his potential availability on Sunday. Stay tuned for Friday's practice report and injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars WR Zay Jones held out of Thursday practice with ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, the team announced on its injury report. Jones, 27, didn’t appear on the report at all Wednesday and has been one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets so far this season. Through three games, he’s been targeted 24 times (second on the team behind Christian Kirk’s 27 targets) and has 19 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#Afc South Division#The Washington Commanders
News4Jax.com

RULES: Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy